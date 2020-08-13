$1000 sapphire pendant up for grabs at Gem Expo

ROCKHAMPTON Lapidary Club is hosting its fourth annual Expo this weekend.

A great line-up of traders, all from Queensland, will treat the public to many choices in gems, jewellery, novelties, lapidary equipment and tools.

You can even choose a stone and a setting and have a personalised piece of jewellery made on the spot.

One trader has kindly donated a $1000 sapphire, set as a pendant, as the main raffle prize. As COVID-19 restrictions apply, the club has moved to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion this year, allowing up to 500 people to be on-site at any one time.

The club is making every effort to follow the necessary guidelines in order to ensure the safety of its patrons.

