10,000 people expected to use Rocky's new attraction

Councillor Rose Swadling, Councillor Neil Fisher and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of the first section of a dedicated walking track on Mt Archer.

AROUND 10,000 people a year are expected to take advantage of a new walkway to experience the beauty of Mt Archer.

Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts around Rockhampton yesterday celebrated the opening of the first section of the dedicated walking path up the slopes of Mt Archer.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the opening of Stage 1 for public use was a great day for locals and visitors to the city.

"Pilbeam Drive was opened in May 1965 to provide vehicle access to the top of Mount Archer,” Minister Nash said.

"Now, 52 years later, the first stage of a dedicated pedestrian pathway has been built so the more energetic and adventurous among us can walk up the mountain.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the key design features of Stage 1 included the construction of about a kilometre of pedestrian walkway and the installation of safety and wayfinding signage

"It's expected that around 10,000 people a year will take advantage of the new walkway to experience the beauty of Mt Archer and the surrounding region,” Ms Landry said.

"The project has also delivered for the local economy with 19 jobs created during construction of the first stage, many of them local.”

Deputy Mayor of the Rockhampton Regional Council Cherie Rutherford said the upgrade to the Pilbeam Drive walkway was another key element in activating one of the best recreation spaces in the region.

The $1.55 million cost of constructing stage 1 of the pathway is being jointly funded by the Coalition Government ($1.5 million) and Rockhampton Regional Council ($50,000).