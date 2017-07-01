24°
News

10,000 people expected to use Rocky's new attraction

1st Jul 2017 10:21 AM
Councillor Rose Swadling, Councillor Neil Fisher and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of the first section of a dedicated walking track on Mt Archer.
Councillor Rose Swadling, Councillor Neil Fisher and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of the first section of a dedicated walking track on Mt Archer. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AROUND 10,000 people a year are expected to take advantage of a new walkway to experience the beauty of Mt Archer.

Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts around Rockhampton yesterday celebrated the opening of the first section of the dedicated walking path up the slopes of Mt Archer.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the opening of Stage 1 for public use was a great day for locals and visitors to the city.

"Pilbeam Drive was opened in May 1965 to provide vehicle access to the top of Mount Archer,” Minister Nash said.

"Now, 52 years later, the first stage of a dedicated pedestrian pathway has been built so the more energetic and adventurous among us can walk up the mountain.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the key design features of Stage 1 included the construction of about a kilometre of pedestrian walkway and the installation of safety and wayfinding signage

"It's expected that around 10,000 people a year will take advantage of the new walkway to experience the beauty of Mt Archer and the surrounding region,” Ms Landry said.

"The project has also delivered for the local economy with 19 jobs created during construction of the first stage, many of them local.”

Deputy Mayor of the Rockhampton Regional Council Cherie Rutherford said the upgrade to the Pilbeam Drive walkway was another key element in activating one of the best recreation spaces in the region.

The $1.55 million cost of constructing stage 1 of the pathway is being jointly funded by the Coalition Government ($1.5 million) and Rockhampton Regional Council ($50,000).

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  michelle landry mp mount archer mount archer national park pilbeam drive rockhampton regional council

Work underway on Cap Coast's new $4m sport complex

Work underway on Cap Coast's new $4m sport complex

In includes two new rugby league fields, two multi-use ovals and 14 fully sealed netball courts which could accommodate other sports, including tennis.

CQ miner's mega payday after work injury

SHINING LIGHT: Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently who he said was his shining light during his dark days in past few years.

Solicitor dubs former mine worker a hero

CQ miner's mega pay day after devastating work injury

LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.

$1.35M paid to injured miner

Former mine worker's 7-year journey with pain

LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.

37-year-old can no longer work as he now suffers from chronic pain

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $342,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

60 ACRES. PLENTY OF WATER TANKS, DAMS AND A BORE. BEAUTIFUL QUEENSLANDER.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 3 $779,000.00

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

1200m2 Vacant Block in Frenchville

418 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel ... Make An Offer

Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel is close to all conveniences. Its elevated position provides the foundation for...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $233,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!