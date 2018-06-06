$10,000 win for Yeppoon shopper

Yeppoon IGA Manager Mary Cundall and staff presented Janelle Bartle and her children Janae and Jason with a cheque for $10,000

WINNING $10,000 simply by shopping local was not something Janelle Bartle ever expected to happen to her and when she received a phone call from Yeppoon IGA Manager Mary Cundall last week she was over the moon with excitement.

The Gladstone mum of three was in town for the Yeppoon Lagoon opening and popped into Yeppoon IGA to purchase a few items and noticed the promotion and thought she would buy a couple of the items listed in the promotion just to be in the draw.

"It was such an exciting day, the children and I love coming to Yeppoon and we were already excited about the amazing new Lagoon where we had just spent a fabulous morning," Janelle said as she collected her prize today.

"I really didn't think about it again until I received the phone call.

"I couldn't believe it, I have always been a big advocate of shopping local and this prize just shows that you can reap the benefits.

"I am very thankful to IGA for selecting my name out from what must have been thousands of entries.

"I am going to spoil the children a little bit and then put the rest away for emergencies. Who knows I might even book a cruise and take a break."

Yeppoon IGA Manager Mary Cundall was excited that the local branch of the popular retailer was selected as the winning location.

"We are a very community minded organization and being able to give one of our loyal customers a cheque for $10,000 was lovely," Ms Cundall said.

"This was the perfect way to show our shoppers that we appreciate their continued support.

"We also participate in IGA Community Chest which raises funds for local charities, teams and organisations through in-store purchases, including products from IGA's new Community Co range with funds raised are invested back in the local community.

"Community Co is a new range of products available at participating IGA stores all around Australia.

"All Community Co products promise great quality, at great prices and for every Community Co product purchased, a portion of the profits will be given back to community programs across Australia."

Ms Bartle said staff and Management nominate a charity, club or organisation from the local community to be the recipient of the benefits of the IGA Community Chest initiative.