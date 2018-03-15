$100k donated towards CCTV systems for Rocky's CBD

ROCKY nightclubs, restaurants and hotels have combined forces and donated $100k towards CCTV in the city.

Rockhampton Regional Council's work to overhaul the city's CCTV systems has received a welcome boost from the Rockhampton Safe Night Precincts group.

The group, chaired by Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes, has given $100,000 towards the project.

Communities Chair and Council's representative on the Rockhampton Safe Night Precincts Board, Cr Rose Swadling, said she was very grateful for the contribution.

"This is all about creating a nicer environment for our residents, and ensuring that people can not only have a fun night out but a safe one too,” she said.

"Credit should go to the State Government for setting up the Safe Night Precinct initiative across Queensland.

"The Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct and Council will continue to work together, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve.”

Hamish Hughes said the Safe Night Precinct was doing important work.

"We have 23 members in the CBD alone, and it's fantastic to be able to come together and secure funds for this important work.

"We want to build on what we have done so far which includes ID scanning, information sharing, and of course this investment in CCTV.

"We are currently looking at introducing radios to allow direct communication between our venues as well as security patrols.”

Safe night precincts (SNPs):

SNPs exist in key entertainment areas across Queensland.

SNPs are managed by local boards operating as incorporated associations.

These boards manage and plan for the precinct to address a range of community safety issues.

Rockhampton members include the Ginger Mule, the Great Western Hotel, the Giddy Goat, the Heritage Hotel, and Headricks Lane.