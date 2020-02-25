$100K funding for Seniors Month

60 & Better Program members celebrating Seniors Week with Barry ORourke Member for Rockhampton

COMMUNITY organisations throughout Rockhampton and Central Queensland are encouraged to gather their ideas and enthusiasm and put together an application to host an event during August for Seniors Month.

Seniors Month provides opportunities to promote positive community attitudes towards older people and ageing, facilitate community participation, and enhance connection in our community.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said community organisations and local governments are encouraged to apply for a share in $100,000 of funding to help host events and activities during Queensland Seniors Month.

“This year is the 60th year of celebrating Queensland seniors and there are Grants of up to $1000 are available.”

The theme for this year is ‘Celebrating Queensland Seniors 2020’, and participation is encouraged from all Queenslanders, including those from Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.qldseniorsmonth.org.au. Applications close Sunday, 15 March.