LNP Candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot is determined to improve mental health support services for veterans.
Health

$100k pledge to better support CQ veterans

kaitlyn smith
9th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
INCREASED mental health services for Central Queensland veterans could soon become a much-needed reality following a $100,000 funding pledge by the Liberal National Party.

LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot announced the news on Friday, revealing the funds would be delegated to Cawarral’s longstanding Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat.

The funds would see the retreat undertake both the upgrading and extension of its on-site facilities and cabins to welcome more veterans.

Joined by Shadow Minister Veterans Stephen Bennet, Mr de Groot said the pledge reflected the party’s commitment to better supporting both veterans and emergency service workers.

LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot tours Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat at Cawarral.
“Cockscomb has been providing incredible support for people in need for more than 20 years, but the retreat now needs upgrading.”

“Mental health is a major issue in Keppel, with cases of depression and suicide rising over the last four years,” he explained.

Mr Bennett said Queensland was home to around 58,000 veterans, with more than 1000 living in the local federal electorate of Capricornia.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), he noted, was also one specific mental health issue the party was keen to address.

“Our frontline services such as paramedics, nurses, doctors, police, firefighters and veterans have had to deal with circumstances on a daily basis that most people don’t see in a lifetime.”

The $100,000 funding pledge would see improved mental health services for veterans and emergency service workers.
“As a result, they face a higher risk of developing PTSD and other mental health problems.”

A reported eight per cent of serving personnel will have likely experienced PTSD in the past year - compared to only five per cent of the general population.

He said the LNP recognised how crucial it was to support the people who protect the rest of the community.

“Many Queenslanders will face trauma in their lives, but the risk is even higher for our veterans,” Mr Bennett said.

“Every dollar the LNP invests here will help get veterans through the toughest of times.”

