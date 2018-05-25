$100K State Govt boost for Rocky's Supercars bid

(From left) Mayor Margaret Strelow, CQ Motor Sporting Club president Craig Jervis and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke with the proposed Supercars track layout.

ROCKHAMPTON'S bid to host a Supercars Championship event on a $20 million riverside track gained further traction yesterday, with the State Government providing $100,000 to take the proposal to the next stage.

The funding is going to the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club to allow it to investigate more detail around the design and construction of the track and analyse this work with the council.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the government was committed to securing new sporting content to drive visitors and support the tourism economy in regional Queensland and the Supercars bid was a great example of that vision.

"Having a Supercar Championship fixture here in Rockhampton would be a great win for the local tourism industry,” Ms Jones said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council recently completed a pre-feasibility report as well as preliminary design plans for the proposed racing track.

PROPOSED DESIGN: The Rockhampton Region Council has released their proposed design for the new Supercars track. Contributed

"These early reports indicate design and construction of the track could cost in the vicinity of $20 million, with a boost to the Rockhampton region from a Supercars Championship of $14 million a year.”

The funding will go to:

Further investigation of the infrastructure component, including a hydrology report;

The development of a detailed business case that builds on the pre-feasibility report

Planning and environmental assessment, local stakeholder engagement including traditional owners and financial analysis.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said he was delighted the project to bring a Supercars Championship to Rockhampton could move to the next phase.

"I'm dedicated to be bringing big events to the region to benefit the community,” he said.

"Hosting an annual Supercars Championship race in Rockhampton has the potential to create jobs, grow the economy and provide a great spectacle.”

The bid has been steadily gaining momentum and last month the council released a plan of their design for the proposed track, which is set to be built at The Common near Callaghan Park.

Supercars general manager of corporate affairs Cole Hitchcock also spoke favourably about the proposal.

"We are working with and (are) supportive of the council bid,” Mr Hitchcock said in a recent interview with Speedcafe.

"The value and success of regional major events are proven, none more so than those in Newcastle and Townsville, which is in its 10th year, delivering more than $300 million in economic impact and more than one million visitor nights.”

Rockhampton Regional Council has been holding discussions with Supercars.

"We have met with Supercars on a number of occasions now and have been very encouraged,” Mayor Margaret Strelow told the Bulletin last month.

"The next step is to discuss a formal MOU and dates.”