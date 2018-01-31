Menu
100mm+ forecast: CQ set for a weekend drenching

Rain falling on the Mary Valley Highway.
Rain falling on the Mary Valley Highway. Frances Klein
Shayla Bulloch
PARTS of Central Queensland can expect widespread showers and thunderstorms leading into this weekend as a monsoon trough extends down the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts an upper trough expected to move through CQ, interacting with a very moist airmass to produce scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Areas in the heavy falls firing line include CQ towns such as Emerald, Longreach and Biloela.

 

BoM computer modelling show parts of CQ in for good rainfall in coming days.
BoM computer modelling show parts of CQ in for good rainfall in coming days. BOM

This report backs up The Morning Bulletin's coverage yesterday where graziers were praying for decent rainfall.

Weather modelling showed large areas of CQ could expect falls between 50mm and 100mm.

Rockhampton areas can expect a high chance of rain over the weekend with gusty winds, however rainfall totals are not expected to be as great as those recorded inland.

Temperatures will continue to cool over much of the state through the outlook period, with near or below average conditions expected throughout Queensland, particularly in the south.

