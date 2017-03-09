100mm+ isolated falls reported as heavens open above CQ

Two-year-old Owen Harris enjoyed some fun in the rain at Yeppoon yesterday.

THEY say all good things come to those who wait - and that's certainly the case when it comes to rain in Central Queensland.

A snapshot of rain over the Rockhampton region at 7.50pm yesterday. BOM

After months of unrelenting heat and humidity the heavens finally opened above the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast yesterday with falls in excess of 50mm reported in some areas.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, 11.6mm has fallen at the Rockhampton weather station based at the airport since 9am yesterday while 3mm was officially recorded at Yeppoon.

But reports by residents on popular Facebook community page 'Who Got The Rain' tell a different story with much larger totals recorded in some parts of the region.

A St Lawrence resident reported 17mm overnight while a Yeppoon resident said they had received 22mm by 6pm yesterday.

A rain post in Who Got The Rain. Facebook

At Archer Station in Bajool, 37mm has been recorded since yesterday morning while a Ridgelands property owner had recorded a whopping 58mm by late about 5pm yesterday.

North of Rocky, a Yaamba property owner reported falls in excess of 46mm over the past two days while at Alton Downs-Nine Mile Rd, Alton Downs, 31mm had fallen by 6.30pm.

But the most impressive total of all has to be the 112mm reported by a Hidden Valley, Yeppoon resident at 9pm last night.

According to the BOM, residents can expect the wet weather to stick around with the forecast for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast referencing a very high (80-90%) chance of showers becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. BOM warns there is also the chance of gusty thunderstorms in the region.

The maximum for the Capricorn Coast today is 27 degrees while Rocky is expected to reach 30.