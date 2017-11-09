Menu
100mm rain and 11 piglets swamp CQ woman in spectacular 5hrs

Viv Coleman shows off her muddy complexion after helping deliver 11 piglets after a huge deluge of rain.
Viv Coleman shows off her muddy complexion after helping deliver 11 piglets after a huge deluge of rain. Viv Coleman
Shayla Bulloch
by

HAPPY as a pig in mud was exactly how Viv Coleman felt after a huge deluge of rain soaked her St Lawrence property yesterday.

The free range pig farmer was delighted with another huge downpour of rain to her property with 96mm in just over five hours.

One of Viv's pregnant sows thought the new pools of mud were the perfect place to have 11 new piglets leaving her just as muddy as her animals when she stayed up until 2am to help deliver them.

She said thrilling lightening storms accompanied the rain and neighbouring properties received similar falls between 100mm and 60mm.

One of the piglets born yesterday at Viv Coleman's St Lawrence farm.
One of the piglets born yesterday at Viv Coleman's St Lawrence farm. Viv Coleman

"It was blue skies just before lunch time then it just came down and didn't stop,” she said.

Viv said this last deluge has topped her water tanks right up. It's a weight off her shoulders coming into summer.

"It's been great to know that we'll be able to make sure our seed is growing and irrigate all the veggie patches,” she said.

Water pools all over Viv Coleman's St Lawrence farm after the received 96mm of rain in just over five hours.
Water pools all over Viv Coleman's St Lawrence farm after the received 96mm of rain in just over five hours. Viv Coleman

Other areas of Central Queensland also received good drenching rain with Pacific Heights recording high falls topping at 40.8mm over the past week.

Unfortunately some areas of the Central Highlands got the light show but not a drop of rain.

Despite the strong stream of storms covering the region last week, clearer days are on their way for Central Queensland.

A Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said the weekend would see partly cloudy days with a small chance of rain around Rockhampton.

Temperatures are set to hit a top of 28 degrees and dropping to about 18 degrees over night.

Cloud covers the east coast of CQ on Saturday but only light to medium rain is expected.
Cloud covers the east coast of CQ on Saturday but only light to medium rain is expected. BOM

The Capricorn Coast has a medium chance of showers forecast with wind hitting a top of 25 km/h.

Keen festival goers attending Great Keppel Island's Slippery Sailor event can expect a partly cloudy day but nothing to dampen their spirits.

Smaller boats heading over to GKI can expect some strong breezes and chop and are urged to be cautious on the busy water.

Topics:  bom central queensland piglets rain st lawrence storms

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

