100mm rain predicted for parts of CQ

The Bureau's eight day weather imaging shows rainfall across the Central Highlands.

The Bureau's eight day weather imaging shows rainfall across the Central Highlands. Bureau of Meteorology

CENTRAL Queensland is set for a possible major rain event next week with falls in excess of 100mm forecast as the new year is rung in.

The prediction is linked to a trough system moving east around Monday, bringing storms and increased shower activity.

"There's potential for 24 hour falls in excess of 100mm,” said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks.

"There's reasonable thunderstorm potential for the south-east on New Years Eve.

"Next week there's several days of quite convective weather... a potential for rain.”

The Bureau of Meteorology's state forecast for Sunday to Tuesday next week reports that "at this stage, the most likely scenario is for the trough system and an associated medium to high chance of showers and storms to move east on Sunday, then gradually north-east during the remainder of the outlook period”.

The forecast also states that "eastern districts will experience a gradual increase in shower and storm activity as a result, though clearing from the far south-east on Tuesday”.

"Conditions are expected to be mostly fine in the south-west, with relief from the hot temperatures expected in the wake of the trough”.

Last night storms rolled across Central Queensland with falls of around 10mm in several areas and some isolated heavier falls.

Storms are expected to hit Tuesday afternoon across the Capricornia district. Storm Cast

At Tungamull, between Rockhampton and Emu Park, Judy Douce received 64mm of rain and Christine Farr also received 18mm.

At Emu Park, Sandy Roberts received 4mm of rain overnight.

At Michele Lang's home in Nankin, she saw 9.4mm.

Maximum gusts of wind around 40 to 50kmh were also reported in some locations, with Emerald receiving winds of 54kmh at 9.15pm last night.

Today, the Bureau of Meteorology expects a slow moving surface trough to extend from north-western Queensland through to the southern interior.

Up to 100mm are expected to fall over the next week in some areas across Central Queensland. Contributed

According to the Capricornia forecast, "a weak ridge will persist about the east coast” and "the inland surface trough will likely start shifting west from Thursday resulting in the chance of storms gradually spreading further north and west through the remainder of the week”.

There is a medium (60%) chance of showers in the south of the Capricornia district for today, with a slight (20%) chance elsewhere.

The chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm is currently forecast for the southern inland of Capricornia.

Hot conditions are expected to persist over western areas through the week.