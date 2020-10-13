$105M shortfall: Push for flood levee funds to be redirected

LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

DUE TO a $105 million funding shorfall and stalled progress, Rockhampton Regional Council has today revealed it will formally ask the state and federal governments to redirect already committed money to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee to other priority projects in the region.

Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher said council made the tough decision with a heavy heart as, while it remained committed to the project, there had been no movement from either the state or federal governments to address the shortfall in construction cost.

“We’re in the unfortunate situation where the project is at a standstill,” he said.

“There is a $105 million shortfall and there has been no mention of additional funding in either the Federal Budget or the State’s COVID Economic Update which had larger projects in it.

“There is currently a $25 million commitment from both other levels of government and, if the SRFL is not going to proceed in the immediate future, and given the impacts of COVID, council believes this money could be redirected to other priority projects to support our region.”

Cr Fisher said the council wouldn’t comment on what those other priority projects could be as they “don’t want to put the cart before the horse”.

“We know that the levee is important to both the Ring Road and we’ve seen just today a larger commitment from the state government towards a levee at Bundaberg, so council remains hopeful this project will come to fruition with all levels of government working together,” Cr Fisher.

Speaking at a CMEU rally Tuesday morning, Federal Labor Senator Murray Watt also weighed in on the flood levee issue.

He claimed the Federal Government committed $4 billion last year to fund disaster recovery measures such as flood levees, cyclone shelters, evacuation centres and fire breaks, of which the government had spent “zero, not a single cent”.

“There are funds sitting there, doing nothing,” he said.