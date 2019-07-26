$10M jockey's overnight lock-up a serve of discipline

Jockey Luke Tarrant failed to report on-time at Caloundra police station on July 19 claiming he was advised by watch house attendants to return after an Ipswich race.

Jockey Luke Tarrant failed to report on-time at Caloundra police station on July 19 claiming he was advised by watch house attendants to return after an Ipswich race. Kevin Farmer

A $10 MILLION jockey caught with drugs for the second time this year was locked up for 24 hours in a stint that threatened his afternoon race on aptly-named horse, Discipline.

Luke Ronald Tarrant, 24, sat in the dock at Maroochydore Magistrates Court under police guard as his lawyer successfully argued he be released after police locked him up for breaching his bail conditions.

Supported in court by his manager, Tarrant breathed a sigh of relief after magistrate Rod Madsen ordered he be released under strict conditions, including a $3000 security bond.

According to Ladbrokes Racing, Tarrant was scheduled for multiple races on Friday afternoon including one on the back of horse, Discipline, but has since been switched out for other jockeys.

Racing.com listed Tarrant's total prize money as $10,452,200 with 340 career wins.

The court heard Tarrant was on bail for other drug matters at Caloundra Magistrates Court which he intended to plead guilty to at his appearance next week.

Defence lawyer, Stephanie Tsimos said Tarrant wasn't "intentionally trying to avoid obligations" but horse racing was "his life".

"It's something he is deeply committed to... he must put his bail obligation before his career," she said.

Ms Tsimos said the sudden death of his mother as a teenager caused underlying mental health issues he "sporadically" eased with drugs.

She offered that Tarrant move in with his manager to get his life back on track, saying he currently "lived alone with his cat" at Caloundra.

Luke Ronald Tarrant, 24, has racked up hundreds of career wins and has the phrase "second sucks" tattooed across his chest.

"Spending 24-hours in the watch house has been a catalyst for a desire to change," she said.

Tarrant agreed to a $3000 security bond, strict curfew and random drug tests to ensure he stayed clean.

Mr Madsen accepted these terms and released Tarrant on bail saying he posed a "fairly limited" risk to the community.