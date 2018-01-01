11 cop crews called in to out of control Rocky party

New Years Eve' parties got "out of control” for some Capricornia areas.

New Years Eve' parties got "out of control” for some Capricornia areas. FILE

ROCKHAMPTON police were forced to close down an "out of control” house party in Frenchville as New Year's Eve celebrations turned ugly.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said 11 police crews were called in to the party, which had more than 130 people in attendance.

She said a number of brawls had broken out with some people injured at the Hyde St address.

Glass had also been smashed.

Police closed the party down about 11pm.

This was just one of the incidents across Capricornia.

The police spokeswoman said while most revellers across CQ were well behaved, authorities were also called to Woorabinda.

Police attended a house where fighting broke out amongst a large group of males.

A police vehicle was damaged at the scene.

The spokeswoman said for Capricornia on New Year's Eve there were:

11 arrests for public nuisance.

13 charges for public nuisance.

2 liquor related arrests.

3 arrests for drug possession.

3 charges for drug possession.

1 drug-related arrest.

2 drug-related charges.

1 assault arrest.

6 obstruction of police arrests.

5 charges for obstruction of police.

1 arrest and charge for assault of police.