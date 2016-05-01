28°
11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 1st May 2017 12:44 PM
Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Sharyn O'Neill ROK310513staste2

Wholly Cow Month

This is a month of activities all centred around what Rockhampton is best known for - beef.

Lovers of beef can enjoy a month of culinary delights all centred on our favourite protein. Whether you savour a sirloin, relish a rump or treasure a T-bone,Wholly Cow Month will have the beef for you.

Events include Lickity "Bad to the Bone" Dinner, tour of the saleyards, Gourmet Haven Beef's Degustation @ Cloud 9, a series of pop-up restaurants along the Fitzroy River for What's Your Beef, Lickity cooking class, a special event at Headricks Lane, a beef and beer event at the Victoria Tavern, a French beef experience, plus much much more. See all events and prices here: Wholly Cow Month calendar

 

2017 Rockhampton Eisteddfod

The 2017 Rockhampton Eisteddfod will be held from May 1 to 31 with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Please check the Eisteddfod program for section details. The Eisteddfod Gala Concert will be held on June 4. The Rockhampton Eistedddfod received assistance from Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Assistance Program.

Session tickets: Adults $8, Pensioner $5, Student $5, Junior $5, F $20

Season tickets: (Note: Season ticket does not give entry to Gala Concert):

Adult $40, Concession $30, Teacher $25, Competitor $10.

Ticket transaction fees may apply to purchases. Fees are based on your method of payment and the specific event you are attending and may differ from one event to another. Cash sales in person at the Box Office will not incur transaction fees.

Phone transaction fee: $5.25 per transaction

Internet convenience fee: $1.60 per ticket

Standard mail fee: $3.50

Registered mail fee: $6.50

These fees are current until 30 June 2017.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre

Event Date: Monday, 01 May 2017

Time: Sessions generally 9am, 1.30pm, 6.30pm

Cost: Session and season tickets available. Click here to buy tickets: 2017 Rockhampton Eisteddfod

Phone: 4927 4111

Free History Talk: The US Army in Rockhampton 1942 - 1944

May 3, 3.30pm to 4.30pm

May 5, 9.30am to 10.30am

May 6, 9.30am to 10.30am

Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, 230 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Seventy five years ago, the United States Army 'invaded' Rockhampton, trebling the population, changing the town, creating many friendships, stories and memories. Join Cheryl Rickard, Local and Family History officer, in the Fitzroy Room for a virtual tour of Rockhampton when the Army stayed with us. See how Rockhampton's buildings were transformed to house the American troops. Discover the story of Eleanor Roosevelt, the President's wife who visited Rockhampton in 1943. Listen to the music of Artie Shaw, who had Rockhampton citizens jitterbugging along the streets. Pop into the American Red Cross café AKA Penney's for some food, a chat, and perhaps even fall in love with a dashing United States Serviceman. Bring your own memories, stories and join in the fun of being transported back in time to the Rockhampton of the 1940's.

Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow

Friday, 05 May 2017 | 07:30 PM

Pilbeam Theatre, Corner Victoria Parade and Cambridge Street , Rockhampton City 4700

Click here to buy tickets: Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow tickets

French Film Festival

The ever-growing annual Rockhampton French Film Festival will be featured at Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas at Aquatic Place from May 12-14.

There are five films to be screened throughout the course of the weekend with the opening night including French bubbles and canapes. Opening night starts at 6.15pm with film The Odyssey to be screened. Click here for the full list of movies, plots, screen times and prices: French Film Festival 2017

 

Taste of the World Festival

Saturday, 13 May 2017 | 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Family friendly fun for all - Multicultural Foods - Live Performances

Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal 4700

Community Cooking Competitions - Children's Entertainment

Grand Echidna Masquerade Ball

Saturday, 13 May 2017 | 05:30 PM

The inaugural Grand Echidna Masquerade Ball will be a night of elegance, fun, entertainment and fundraising for a wonderful local charity Wildlife Rockhampton who rescue, rehabillitate and release sick, orphaned and injured creatures.

There will also be amazing prizes up for grabs for best dressed and more. So find a mask and join the fun.

Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Exhibition Road, Wandal 4700

Cost: All tickets $90 (table of 8 $630, save $90). EARLY BIRD $70 per person (closes Friday 17 March). Click here to buy tickets: Grand Echidna Masquerade Ball tickets

Phone: 4927 4111

Bill Gannon Afternoon Art-Walk at CQUniversity

Saturday 13 May, 2.45pm for 3.00pm

Join the Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery for an afternoon stroll to view artist Bill Gannon's transformation of CQUniversity's North Rockhampton Campus. The walking tour of CQUniversity's Northside Campus is to view the work of Bill Gannon and other artists, notably indigenous artist Barry Rainman Boland, working with Bill's assistance. Some pieces are painted solely with spray cans, others roller and brushes, some mixed. Most are large works. The afternoon event shall encompass a walk to view the artworks followed by a talk by Bill and refreshments back at the Birdcage.

Check out this preview story The Bulletin published in October: CQUniversity campus becomes a canvas

Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017

Saturday, 20 May 2017 | 02:00 PM to Sunday, 21 May 2017 | 08:00 AM

Relay For Life is a fun and moving overnight experience that raises vital funds for Cancer Council's research, prevention and support services. Learn more about Relay For Life and Cancer Council on the pages below. 2017 will mark the Rockhampton Relay's 15th birthday!

Opening Ceremony 2pm Saturday 20 May 2017

Candlelight Ceremony 7pm Saturday 20 May 2017

Closing Ceremony 8am Sunday 21 May 2017

Registration

Early Birds Round 1 (12 weeks prior to event) $20

Early Birds Round 2 (within 12 weeks of the event) $30

Final Week and on the day $40

Tom Nutley Field / Colts Rugby Union Oval, 105 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

Africa Day Celebration 2017

Saturday, 20 May 2017 | 04:00 PM

This is an important event on the CQAA Inc. calendar, on which we celebrate by showcasing our culture, traditions and food among other entertaining activities.

Bauhinia House, cnr Berserker and High Streets, Berserker 4701

Game 1 of State of Origin

May 31, 2017 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  french film festival rockhampton eisteddfod whatson wholly cow month wildlife carers

There is a wide range of great events on this month that the region's residents can attend or watch.

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

