36°
News

11 new stores opening in Rocky in 2017

Melanie Plane
| 18th Feb 2017 11:16 AM
Nearly a dozen new franchises are opening in Rockhampton this year.
Nearly a dozen new franchises are opening in Rockhampton this year. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to national franchises, all eyes seem to be on Rockhampton.

We may only be two months into 2017 but already multiple national chains have announced new stores for the Rockhampton region.

Here are 11 chains we can confirm are opening or expanding in the region in 2017.

Early Settler offer a wide range of furniture options, including feature pieces for the kitchen.
Early Settler offer a wide range of furniture options, including feature pieces for the kitchen. Early Settler Website

1. Early Settler

Furniture giant Early Settler are coming to Rockhampton next month.

Early Settler's Rockhampton store will be the 50th for the company, and will be located at the Redhill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd.

Their expansion into CQ comes after recent successful openings of stores throughout other regional towns and cities across Australia.

READ MORE HERE: Furniture giant reveals Rockhampton opening date

NEW STORE: The new Bags To Go Factory Outlet store on Yaamba Rd will open in March.
NEW STORE: The new Bags To Go Factory Outlet store on Yaamba Rd will open in March. Contributed

2. Bags To Go

National luggage and bag retailer Bags To Go will open their doors in Rockhampton within months.

The new store, which will offer all things bags for travel, school, business or fashion at discount prices, will open in the former Toyworld site next to Spotligh at 337 Yaamba Rd.

Bags To Go get the keys to the site on March 1 and hope to open their doors by the end of next month.

READ MORE HERE: National handbag retailer announces Rocky store

Pillow Talk's summer greenery collection.
Pillow Talk's summer greenery collection. Pillow Talk Australia Facebook

3. Pillow Talk HOME

Australian homewares retailer Pillow Talk are making some massive changes to their Rockhampton retail footprint.

The existing Pillow Talk store in Stockland Rockhampton is relocating to the Red Hill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd and a Pillow Talk HOME store is opening in a smaller store at Stockland.

The new Pillow Talk store at Red Hill will open on April 8 and the new Pillow Talk Home store at Stockland Shopping Centre will open on April 15.

READ MORE HERE: Pillow Talk reveals major Rockhampton plans

 

 

 

Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scrafe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store.
Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scrafe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store. Scott Davis

4. Harris Scarfe

National department store Harris Scarfe is currently working on a store at Stockland Rockhampton.

The department store will offer over 50 well known international and Australian brands including Scanpan, Tefal, Breville, Sunbeam, Sheridan, Tontine, Linen House, Fila, Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Puma, Hush Puppies, Van Huesen, Tosca and Simply Vera, Vera Wang. Harris Scarfe will occupy 2,313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop.

The store, will open in April.

READ MORE HERE: Harris Scarfe reveals Rocky opening date

 

Aldi has opened at Redbank Plains
Aldi has opened at Redbank Plains Rob Williams

5. ALDI

In huge news this week, national grocery franchise ALDI have announced the opening of two stores in Rockhampton.

Once approved by Rockhampton Regional Council and the Department of Main Roads, work will start at ALDI's first confirmed store site on Gladstone Rd.

READ MORE HERE: ALDI make huge Rockhampton announcement

 

Ikea at Logan. Photo Inga Williams / The Reporter
Ikea at Logan. Photo Inga Williams / The Reporter Inga Williams IR070114IKEA

6. IKEA depot

Late last month Swedish furniture giant IKEA announced they would open at depot/warehouse in Rockhampton.

IKEA will launch online shopping services for north Queensland in April, with customers able to shop online and then pick up their items from the Rocky warehouse.

READ MORE HERE: IKEA makes major central Queensland announcement

 

 

Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhapmton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and wil include a drive-thru.
Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhapmton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and wil include a drive-thru. contributed

7. Zarraffa's

Much-loved coffee brand Zarraffas is returning to Rockhampton in 2017.

Zarraffas, which closed the doors of the Stockland Rockhampton store late last year, have revealed they will open a drive-thru store on Queen Elizabeth Drive soon.

Construction of the new store is under way with an approximate opening date of mid-2017.

READ MORE HERE: 20+ jobs as Zarraffa's Coffee reveal drive-thru plans

 

 

Gail Gipp owner of Gloria Jean's Coffees in Gympie.
Gail Gipp owner of Gloria Jean's Coffees in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

8. Gloria Jean's

 

Coffee giant Gloria Jean's already have a successful Rockhampton store, but they have revealed a second store is on the way.

A drive-thru Gloria Jean's store will open on Queen Elizabeth Drive in coming months as part of a national expansion of the Gloria Jean's brand.

READ MORE HERE: Gloria Jean's drive-thru to create 30+ jobs

 

 

Gus Korda at Gus' Coffee at Northside Plaza. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Gus Korda at Gus' Coffee at Northside Plaza. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK250714ccoffee1

9. Gus' Coffee

IT'S not a national brand, but at the rate of expansion locally, perhaps it will be one day.

Rockhampton local franchise Gus' Coffee has two successful cafes at Northside Plaza and Stockland Rockhampton and stock their drop at Subway Gracemere, but a third location is brewing.

Gus' Coffee are currently working on their George St, south Rockhampton store and are expected to open soon.

 

Toucan Coffee will open in Rockhampton this month.
Toucan Coffee will open in Rockhampton this month. Facebook

10. Toucan Coffee

Gympie coffee franchise Toucan Coffee is coming to Rockhampton in 2017.

The franchise's drop is already available at the Parkhurst Town Centre's Sushi Break but the Morning Bulletin understands work is starting soon on a stand alone cafe at the centre.

We'll bring you more news on the cafe as it gets closer to opening.

Cheryl O'Hara was able to gain employment at Brumby's Bakery, Chancellor Park, with the help of Job Centre Australia. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Cheryl O'Hara was able to gain employment at Brumby's Bakery, Chancellor Park, with the help of Job Centre Australia. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

11. Brumby's Bakery

Brumby's is already a favourite amongst Rockhampton residents.

That's probably why the national bakery franchise has decided to open another Rockhampton store.

Work is under way on a new Brumby's store at the Parkhurst Town Centre.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aldi business gloria jeans harris scarfe ikea new shops rockhampton business rockhampton economy zarraffa's

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

All the gossip from around Rockhampton

Woman's alleged trauma after hospital loses cancer sample

Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Woman says breach caused major psychological trauma, heart condition

After eight operations, Emmy needs our help

HEART GIRL: Emmy Clark, 24, was born with the congenital heart disease pulmonary atresia. She is not eligible for a heart and lung transplant and requires frequent medical treatment in Brisbane so she is trying to raise funds to move there by herself.

Mum too sick to care for battling daughter

11 new stores opening in Rocky in 2017

Nearly a dozen new franchises are opening in Rockhampton this year.

Here are 11 chains we can confirm are opening or expanding in 2017

Local Partners

Local Rotarians travel to Laos to fit prosthetic hands

The Hands On Project - formally known as the Helping Hands Project has completed four trips previously with two each into Cambodia & Sri Lanka.

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Irresistible delicacies by the single chocolate or boxed & packaged in varying ways for you at Sam Wray Chocolates Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK040211samwray-jk1

All the gossip from around Rockhampton

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Art sessions after dark for adults to 'play' and have fun

Artist Emma Ward will be running Wine and Watercolour art sessions once a month at the art gallery.

ART sessions for adults to remind them about the process of play.

Clermont cattle sale kicks off this month

READY FOR ACTION: Melissa, Hastings and sons Cobi and Zach Hawkins from the Clermont Cattle Sale.

Save the date, February 15, for the first sale of the year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Make your Rural Change!

Lot 2 / 1237 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

2 1 1 Offers Over...

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage sits at the foot of a mountain in Farnborough positioned on 40 acres of pristine rural land! • 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage with country...

Sensational Brick Home/805m2/Breathtaking City Views -$499,000

8 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

This amazing Property showcases all the very best features YOU have been looking for - Stunning Lowset, Fully A/C, Brick and Tiled Roof Home, Prestigious Elevated...

$189,000 NEGOTIABLE. CARPORT. ESTABLISHED GARDENS. HIGH FENCES. INSPECT TODAY!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $189,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

Views that will last a lifetime!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own ... $199,000

Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own castle? Here is your opportunity, never get built out, spectacular views, at the top of the hill, level home...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 18th...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Brilliant 834m2 Forest Park Block

1 (Lot 203) Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality ... $168,900

You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality streets to understand why this wonderful Estate has proved so popular. The Estate is filled to the...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Historical home on market for first time in 50 years

Denise Carroll pictured on the deck to her house which is now up for auction.

A home for parties, weddings and 11 kids

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!