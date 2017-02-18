11 new stores opening in Rocky in 2017

Nearly a dozen new franchises are opening in Rockhampton this year.

WHEN it comes to national franchises, all eyes seem to be on Rockhampton.

We may only be two months into 2017 but already multiple national chains have announced new stores for the Rockhampton region.

Here are 11 chains we can confirm are opening or expanding in the region in 2017.

Early Settler offer a wide range of furniture options, including feature pieces for the kitchen. Early Settler Website

1. Early Settler

Furniture giant Early Settler are coming to Rockhampton next month.

Early Settler's Rockhampton store will be the 50th for the company, and will be located at the Redhill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd.

Their expansion into CQ comes after recent successful openings of stores throughout other regional towns and cities across Australia.

NEW STORE: The new Bags To Go Factory Outlet store on Yaamba Rd will open in March. Contributed

2. Bags To Go

National luggage and bag retailer Bags To Go will open their doors in Rockhampton within months.

The new store, which will offer all things bags for travel, school, business or fashion at discount prices, will open in the former Toyworld site next to Spotligh at 337 Yaamba Rd.

Bags To Go get the keys to the site on March 1 and hope to open their doors by the end of next month.

Pillow Talk's summer greenery collection. Pillow Talk Australia Facebook

3. Pillow Talk HOME

Australian homewares retailer Pillow Talk are making some massive changes to their Rockhampton retail footprint.

The existing Pillow Talk store in Stockland Rockhampton is relocating to the Red Hill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd and a Pillow Talk HOME store is opening in a smaller store at Stockland.

The new Pillow Talk store at Red Hill will open on April 8 and the new Pillow Talk Home store at Stockland Shopping Centre will open on April 15.

Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scrafe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store. Scott Davis

4. Harris Scarfe

National department store Harris Scarfe is currently working on a store at Stockland Rockhampton.

The department store will offer over 50 well known international and Australian brands including Scanpan, Tefal, Breville, Sunbeam, Sheridan, Tontine, Linen House, Fila, Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Puma, Hush Puppies, Van Huesen, Tosca and Simply Vera, Vera Wang. Harris Scarfe will occupy 2,313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop.

The store, will open in April.

Aldi has opened at Redbank Plains Rob Williams

5. ALDI

In huge news this week, national grocery franchise ALDI have announced the opening of two stores in Rockhampton.

Once approved by Rockhampton Regional Council and the Department of Main Roads, work will start at ALDI's first confirmed store site on Gladstone Rd.

Ikea at Logan. Photo Inga Williams / The Reporter Inga Williams IR070114IKEA

6. IKEA depot

Late last month Swedish furniture giant IKEA announced they would open at depot/warehouse in Rockhampton.

IKEA will launch online shopping services for north Queensland in April, with customers able to shop online and then pick up their items from the Rocky warehouse.

Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhapmton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and wil include a drive-thru. contributed

7. Zarraffa's

Much-loved coffee brand Zarraffas is returning to Rockhampton in 2017.

Zarraffas, which closed the doors of the Stockland Rockhampton store late last year, have revealed they will open a drive-thru store on Queen Elizabeth Drive soon.

Construction of the new store is under way with an approximate opening date of mid-2017.

Gail Gipp owner of Gloria Jean's Coffees in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

8. Gloria Jean's

Coffee giant Gloria Jean's already have a successful Rockhampton store, but they have revealed a second store is on the way.

A drive-thru Gloria Jean's store will open on Queen Elizabeth Drive in coming months as part of a national expansion of the Gloria Jean's brand.

Gus Korda at Gus' Coffee at Northside Plaza. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK250714ccoffee1

9. Gus' Coffee

IT'S not a national brand, but at the rate of expansion locally, perhaps it will be one day.

Rockhampton local franchise Gus' Coffee has two successful cafes at Northside Plaza and Stockland Rockhampton and stock their drop at Subway Gracemere, but a third location is brewing.

Gus' Coffee are currently working on their George St, south Rockhampton store and are expected to open soon.

Toucan Coffee will open in Rockhampton this month. Facebook

10. Toucan Coffee

Gympie coffee franchise Toucan Coffee is coming to Rockhampton in 2017.

The franchise's drop is already available at the Parkhurst Town Centre's Sushi Break but the Morning Bulletin understands work is starting soon on a stand alone cafe at the centre.

We'll bring you more news on the cafe as it gets closer to opening.

Cheryl O'Hara was able to gain employment at Brumby's Bakery, Chancellor Park, with the help of Job Centre Australia. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

11. Brumby's Bakery

Brumby's is already a favourite amongst Rockhampton residents.

That's probably why the national bakery franchise has decided to open another Rockhampton store.

Work is under way on a new Brumby's store at the Parkhurst Town Centre.