11 projects tipped to change the face of the Fraser Coast

The Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan concepts for the "Eat Street” precinct. Contributed

FROM ammunition factories to premiere sporting fields, the Fraser Coast will soon have it all.

The Chronicle has named some of the region's major developments tipped to change the face of the Fraser Coast based on their economic impact, social benefits and potential for job creation.

Win Projects' managing director Glen Winney said many of these recent developments were a positive indicator of economic growth going into the future.

"We're at a real crossroads where all the levels of government will need to put in key infrastructure to drive growth," Mr Winney said.

"On the ground there's a strong confidence in the developer market... with the volume of sales and number of houses getting built, we're reaching record numbers."

Check out our list of major developments below:

Rheinmetall/NIOA munitions factory in Maryborough

WITH a vision to bring Maryborough's manufacturing history back to prominence, this new factory promises to put hundreds of jobs on the map when construction starts next year.

Announcement of munitions factory in Maryborough - (L) Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Rob Nioa (Mg. Dir. Nioa) and Rod West (Director Rheinmetal). Alistair Brightman

The $60 million manufacturing plant will supply artillery shells for use by defence personnel such as the Australian Defence Force, creating 100 direct manufacturing jobs in the operational phase of the project.

Arms dealer NIOA and German war machine builder Rheinmetall are still developing a business case for the project.

Should this be approved, construction will start next year and be completed by 2021.

Hervey Bay plane factory

UP to 25 planes a year will be produced once the new high-tech aircraft manufacturing centre is up and running near the Hervey Bay Airport.

Astro Aero last month announced plans for the $12 million factory which is tipped to create up to 200 long-term jobs.

Plane factory announced for Fraser Coast: Mayor George Seymour addresses media over the new plane factory for Hervey Bay. Astro Aero will build a high-tech aircraft manufacturing centre on a greenfield site at the Hervey Bay Airport.

Construction is set to start in mid-2019 with plans to have planes flying out of the factory by 2022.

The Springs, Nikenbah

MORE than 50 per cent of the land at this development has already been sold, with another 150 lots to be constructed over the new year.

(L) John Bone and Glen Winney from Win Constructions Queensland at new Hervey Bay housing estate, The Springs. Alistair Brightman

The Springs Hervey Bay, located near Madsen Rd in Nikenbah, comprises hundreds of new residential lots ranging from 800-1000sqm.

Sports Precinct

ONE of the most controversial projects in the Fraser Coast, this ambitious development is expected to herald a new era of sporting and event management in the region.

An artists impression of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. AEC Group will prepare the business plan for the project. Contributed

The 15 year development, already tipped to cost $75 million, details plans for major AFL, rugby league and football fields, netball and tennis courts, clubhouses and even a potential stadium.

It could pump more than $48 million per year into the economy once finished.

The second stage of the project is due to be finished in February next year.

The Icon Medical Precinct

NOT only serving as the gateway to Hervey Bay, this Eli Waters building complex will also house a variety of businesses including a premiere medical centre.

Construction of the $20 million development, located on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, started in June.

Concrete pour at the Icon development in Eli Waters - builder Glen Winney from WIN Projects. Alistair Brightman

The medical centre will be completed by the end of the year.

Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan

FIRST proposed more than four years ago by the council, the initial steps of the major CBD makeover are taking shape.

The Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Masterplan will go before councillors tomorrow. Photo Contributed / Fraser Coast Chronicle Contributed

The Urban Renewal Master Plan outlines a bold transformation of the Pialba area including the development of a new "Eat Street" dining precinct, more green space near the Cultural Centre and university campus, a new council administration building and more buildings for commercial or residential use.

In September, the council endorsed various precincts of the master plan and voted to investigate options to move their administration building into the area.

Boundary Rd development

WHILE not involving new structures rising from the ground, there's no denying this road extension will change the Fraser Coast for the better.

Planned since the 1980s, the $19 million development will result in the connection of roads between Urraween Rd and Boundary Rd including a four-lane traffic distributor and new intersections.

Urraween Cinema Complex

WHAT now stands as an empty lot on Bay Dr has been tipped as a major cinema complex that will become the hub of entertainment on the Fraser Coast.

Documents on the Fraser Coast Regional Council's website outline the vision for the project, including a multi-storey office block, roof deck, high-tech cinema and retail areas.

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween. Peddle Thorp Architects

The plans were approved by councillors in September 2017.

A start date has not been announced.

Denis Chapman discusses the Urraween development: Denis Chapman talks about the potential cinema complex for Urraween.

Susan River Solar Farm

A MASSIVE solar farm complex that could power thousands of homes on the Fraser Coast is nearing completion in the heart of the Fraser Coast.

The $175 million Susan River Solar Farm occupies an area of 176ha and supports 350,000 solar panels.

Along with employing hundreds of local workers to man the site, road contractors have also been hired to reconstruct the entrance road along Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.

The site is expected to be operational next year.

Ozcare Residential Aged Care Village

WITH construction due to start next year, this development is set to bring state-of-the-art residential care to Hervey Bay and pump more than $65,000 per week into the local economy.

Ozcare Hervey Bay aged care facility. Valerie Horton

The $50 million development involves the construction of 132 dwellings over six stages near the existing Ozcare Aged Care Centre in Kawungan.

The Avenue

ANNOUNCED by property developer PIA Group back in June, this A-list address is set to breathe new life into the Torquay business precinct when construction starts in January next year.

20 upmarket office buildings flanked by an avenue of green trees will be built between Torquay Rd and Hillyard Ave.

The $10 million project draws inspiration from Soho-style converted warehouses in London and New York.

Sod turning at The Avenue on Torquay Rd. Alistair Brightman

Tenders for the project have closed but the building contract will be finished before Christmas.