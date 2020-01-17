11 US troops injured in Iran air strike

Almost a dozen American troops were wounded in Iran’s missile attack on an Iraqi air base. (Planet Labs Inc./Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP)

A total of 11 US troops have been medically evacuated to US military hospitals in Kuwait and Germany to be treated for traumatic brain injury, Defense One reported.

The reports contradict claims from Donald Trump and senior administration officials that the January 8 missile strikes caused "no casualties".

In a statement yesterday, a US military spokesman said: "As previously stated, while no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed."

Initial reports suggested Iran may have deliberately missed American troops in Iraq to avoid a major conflict between the two countries.

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley disputed the reports, saying he believes Iran did intend on killing American troops.

Mr Milley told reporters at the Pentagon it was his "own personal assessment" that Iran intended to kill US troops.

"The points of impact were close enough to personnel and equipment and so on and so forth. I believe based on what I saw and what I knew that they were attempting to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft, and to kill personnel," he said.

"All I can tell you is that, factually, they landed at certain points in a populated camp and they did certain amounts of damage, and there were no casualties.

"Why there were no casualties, from my estimation, from what I know now … I think it has to do more with the defensive techniques that our forces uses as opposed to intent."

But The New York Times reported that troops had been alerted to the attacks three hours in advance, and fled to bunkers for safety.

The leader of an Army drone team told NPR that he was "knocked off his feet by the blast".