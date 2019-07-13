Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog Attack
Dog Attack
News

11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

More Stories

Show More
child dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Visitors are praising Rocky's River Festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Visitors are praising Rocky's River Festival

    Council News Bigger and better than ever, you have to see it for yourself.

    People power mobilising against cost hike in levy charge

    premium_icon People power mobilising against cost hike in levy charge

    Council News Property owners gathered to vent anger at the fact finding forum.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    What's on around Rocky this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around Rocky this weekend

    News Long weekend activities to keep the family entertained