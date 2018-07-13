Schoolboy entrepreneur making waves on coast business scene

CAR WASH: Charlie pictured with his new sign which was donated to him for his car washing business.

HE may only be 11-years-old but Charlie Moule has big plans having already made his mark on the business world.

The Yeppoon schoolboy has launched his very own portable car washing business, Chazzas Professional Car Washing, and has 10 clients on his books so far.

Travelling around on a bike towing his custom made trailer, Charlie makes his way from house to house offering a $15 car wash with optional extras.

The idea first came to the young entrepreneur when he began washing his neighbour's car on a weekly basis.

"I loved washing my neighbour Sam's car every week and I had wanted a bike trailer for years, so it gave me the idea to do this," Charlie said.

The 11-year-old quickly began gathering all the equipment needed to start his own business with the money he made from other odd jobs.

With a little help from his Pa, he started building the trailer which would tow all of his car washing gear.

"I purchased a bike trailer that you put your kids in when you go riding, then I cut all the fabric off it and went and got some timber," Charlie explained.

"My Pa helped me build the frame off the trailer and I got all my gear and started posting on Facebook.

"I was working and doing other jobs for a while to get the money for all my car washing gear."

Having already completed several car washes, Charlie is showing no signs of slowing down.

"I charge $15 or an extra $5 to polish, this includes a tyre shine and dry," he said.

"I have had about 10 customers so far and a lot of people calling."

Charlie said he rides to most places in Yeppoon but gets his mum to follow him if it is a long way away.

As for his business plans in the future and what his income will go towards, Charlie already has that sorted.

"All of my car washing money will go towards buying a dirt bike and if I need more gear," he said.

"I want to own the same business and pay other people to wash the cars when I'm older."

CONTACT CHARLIE

Phone or text 0434431096 to book a car wash