11 year-old pushes petition for new facilities at coast

GREAT OUTDOORS: Patrick Waller would like to see some bike tracks built in Lammermoor.

GREAT OUTDOORS: Patrick Waller would like to see some bike tracks built in Lammermoor. Alister Waller

HE MAY be only 11 years old, but Yeppoon's Patrick Waller has a voice and he wants to be heard.

The student has put forward a petition for some off-road bike tracks to be built around the coast.

The online petition is featured on change.org and is asking for tracks around the Lammermoor native gardens.

"I think that would be a perfect place to make some bicycle trails because there are already dirt paths that could be upgraded to a trail,” Patrick wrote.

"It would provide exercise and activity for the kids and adults of Yeppoon.

"It would also showcase the gardens and bring more people to use the park.

The Lammermoor Native Gardens already have dirt paths running through them. Google Maps

"There is a good slope from the top of the gardens down to the swamp area which could be turned into looped track.

"You could include some jumps, berms, flat parts, mounds and roll-ins and drop- ins.

"We would appreciate it if the council could consider this matter and help to improve facilities for the Livingstone Shire youth and bicycle riders.”

SIGN:

https://www.change.org/p/livingstone-shire-council-lsc-please-build-some-off-road-bicycle-tracks

Over 100 signatures so far

He already rides through these dirt tracks but Patrick says it is a bit dangerous with sticks, logs and trees in the way.

He doesn't have a fancy bike or anything but just likes being with his friends.

"It's fun, you get some exercise and activity, be out in the open,” he said.

Trace Lin and Conrad Sanders walk along the track on the east side of Lammermoor Native Gardens. Sophie Jackson

Patrick has been riding with his friends throughout the holidays and the other day dad Alister heard them saying "I wish they (council) would do something”.

Taking it one step further, he said to the boys, why not do something about it rather than just complaining.

"I grew up in the area and we had a BMX track, a squash court nearby, lots of bush tracks you could ride though... lots of that stuff has disappeared,” he said.

"Trying to make sure the kids are active and get them off the Xbox.”

Riders enjoy the new facilities opened earlier this year at First Turkey on Mount Archer. Allan Reinikka

The Morning Bulletin understands there may already be some work being done around tracks near St Brendans. The First Turkey Mountain Bike reserve in Rockhampton has also received substantial government funding to upgrade its track to a high standard.