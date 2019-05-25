110 year old home with only three owners going to auction

STUNNING VIEWS: A classic 'The Range' home, 16 King St was built in 1902 and is up for auction next month. INSET: Ray White Rockhampton North's David Bell.

STUNNING VIEWS: A classic 'The Range' home, 16 King St was built in 1902 and is up for auction next month. INSET: Ray White Rockhampton North's David Bell.

A QUINTESSENTIAL home from the iconic hills of The Range, 16 King St, has been beautifully renovated while still keeping the heritage authentic.

The double-storey colonial family home will go under the hammer next month and is expected to fetch a high price.

The property is on the eastern slopes of Rockhampton's premier suburb and was built in 1902.

Over the property's lifetime, it has only had three owners.

The home has been partially renovated in recent years, including a complete repaint outside.

Inside the home are five extra-large bedrooms with built-in robes, a separate office, music room and three bathrooms.

The kitchen is impressive in size, with ample cupboard and bench space and a near-new dishwasher, stove top and oven.

READ HERE: Will election result usher in new investor confidence

READ HERE: Why did Council buy a block of land from a bankrupt company?

READ HERE: A major, national award win for Rocky real estate agency?

Airconditioning is fitted throughout the entire home, with stunning pressed-metal high ceilings matched with timber floorboards.

A classic feature of Queenslanders, there are large wrap-around verandas with views of the city.

The block is 1618sq m, with separate yard areas for enhanced privacy.

For those hot CQ summer days, relax in the in-ground freshwater Van Nunen concrete swimming pool.

The yard also has secure fencing with an electric entry gate.

No expense has been spared on the lawn, with landscaping and an in-ground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking vivid and green all year round.

For the cars and extra toys, there are five secure undercover car spaces plus a large three-bay shed with insulated roof.

An additional feature is the 5kW solar system with 22 solar panels.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Recent sales at The Range include:

3 Henry St for $930,000

302 William St for $640,000

8 Herley St for $490,000

110 Albert St for $465,000

50 Agnes St for $1.79 million

Ray White Rockhampton North's David Bell is the real estate agent representing the property.

He said the style and calibre of the home had that presence about it on The Range and brought a lot of appeal.

"It's definitely a cracking family home,” Mr Bell said.

A veteran of real estate for 13 years, Mr Bell said these were the kinds of properties that got him excited.

"Having some so historic and full of character with such a short list of owners is a rare gem and it's fantastic when they come by,” he said.

"You get a real buzz putting it on the market.”

Mr Bell is expecting "reasonable interest” throughout the four-week marketing period and the first open home is being held today.

"It's just that style of home, there has been some good-quality homes selling on The Range,” he said.

"Being so close to the hospitals, schools and the views from the verandas.”

The owners have enjoyed bringing their family up in the home and have a lot of memories there but it is time for someone else to do the same.

16 KING ST, THE RANGE