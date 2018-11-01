11,000 letters sent as Sekisui appeal deadline looms

AN APPEAL against Sekisui House's hotel and residential development will be lodged by the end of the week, according to an opponent of the Yaroomba Beach project.

Development Watch president Lynette Saxton said the volunteer organisation would have its Planning and Environment Court challenge to Sunshine Coast Council's approval lodged by Friday's appeal deadline.

She declined to comment further, other than to say Development Watch would also apply to the court to minimise the amount of hard copy documents it had to post to give notice of the action to the people who made 11,666 submissions on the project.

A council spokesman said 11,305 letters had been sent to people who made submissions on the proposal between November 17 last year and January 16 to notify them of the council's approval.

Councillors on June 29 voted six to five in favour of allowing Sekisui House to build the Westin Coolum Resort and Spa and adjoining residential apartment development.

The council was then required under the Sustainable Planning Act to post copies of its 188-page decision notice to every submitter but subsequently applied to post only a single page letter instead.

That letter gave details on where the full decision notice could be viewed online or in person as well as details on how submitters could request copies be sent to them.

The council spokesman said the decision letters were posted on September 25 and the council had received three requests for the full decision notice to be sent by email since then.

He said those requests had been serviced within 24 hours of being received.

"Copies of the decision notice have been hand delivered to anyone who wished to receive a hard copy," the spokesman said.

"Ten such requests have been received and the document has been provided in at least three working days."

Public notices of the decision were also published in the Sunshine Coast Daily and Courier Mail on October 6.

Anyone wanting to lodge a court challenge against the decision had to do so within 20 business of those notices being published.