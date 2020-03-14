110kg mum’s ‘easy’ weight loss secret

A mum who has been overweight most her life has lost a whopping 45kg after using just three steps to help shed the weight.

At 110kg, Sophie Roberts never thought she was capable of leading a healthy lifestyle until she stuck by three steps that would ultimately change her life.

The Sydney mum was overweight most of her life and after the birth of her first child in 2016, her motivation and confidence would plummet, with her weight also hitting an all-time high.

"I was embarrassed of how I looked that I hated clothes shopping. I was afraid to go into shops that only stocked 'regular' sized clothes," Ms Roberts told news.com.au.

"I would never willingly be in a full length photo, and was a pro at taking high-angle selfies to try to disguise how big I really was."

Sarah Roberts, 31, weighed 110kg at her heaviest before losing 45kg. Picture: Supplied

The mum-of-two was overweight most her life. Picture: Supplied

In fact, the new mum had even refused to take photos of herself with her newborn baby at the time.

"I spent so much money on take away food and avoided outdoor activities or anything active," she said.

Her diet consisted of oversized portions of curry, rice or spaghetti, unforgiving amounts of vegemite, ham and cheese toasties and also leftover dinner meals.

"Serving sizes were my biggest downfall," she added.

Ms Roberts, previously a registered nurse, explained that she missed out on so much due to her unhealthy lifestyle and it wasn't until she refused to be "sitting on the sidelines" when everything changed.

Her unhealthy lifestyle was taking a toll on her confidence and life, where she would refuse to socialise and even go shopping out of fear people would stare. Picture: Supplied

After she gave birth to her first child, she decided she no longer wanted to live an unhappy life and began her lifestyle transformation. Picture: Supplied

"I avoided going out clubbing with my friends when I was younger because I was worried that I wouldn't be let into the club because of my size," she said.

"I also avoided people from my past because I didn't want them to see how big I'd gotten."

The 31-year-old had also avoided swimming and going to the beach or places that involved more than 100m of walking "because I'd get puffed and sweaty".

"I missed out on so much," Ms Roberts said.

TURNING POINT - 3 STEPS TO MUM'S 45KG WEIGHT LOSS

The moment Ms Roberts decided to turn her life around was when she wanted to lose weight and be fit, more than she wanted to continue her unhealthy lifestyle.

"It's a lot easier than I ever thought," Ms Roberts said.

The mother-of-two went on to lose 45kg over three years and has since maintained her healthy lifestyle.

When she began her transformation with The Healthy Mummy she was consuming 2100 calories before dropping down to 1600 after achieving her desired weight of 62kg.

She said it comes down to three main steps - calorie counting, consistency and planning.

"The number one thing I found was counting calories and not restricting yourself to 1200 calories a day as it isn't sustainable, but having enough to fuel your body and having the nutrients to function."

Sarah dedicates her transformation to three steps – calorie counting, consistency and planning. Picture: Supplied

She exercises two to three times a week with a mix of cardio and weights. Picture: Supplied

Sophie began her transformation with The Healthy Mummy and has never looked back.

She combined that with walking, light at-home exercises through the program's app and also training sessions at her local Fernwood gym.

Ms Roberts said consistency and planning ahead, which she does every Sunday, is also key to her success.

"It's about making health and fitness a part of your lifestyle - you can't be motivated every single day, but if you have those habits, they will carry you through until that motivation comes back."

You will find her sparing about 20 minutes at the end of each week to meal plan, budget and customise her groceries to accommodate to both her and her family's needs.

"Just start. Make small changes, like just replace one meal a day with a healthier option and slowly build on those changes," Ms Roberts advised.

She now looks in the mirror and sees a strong, confident woman, setting positive examples for her children. Picture: Supplied

HOW SARAH'S 45KG TRANSFORMATION CHANGED HER LIFE

Ms Roberts said her whole perspective on life has changed.

"I know how to make healthy choices most days and how to enjoy occasional treats and meals without feeling guilty," she said.

"I feel so much more confident in myself. The clothes that I choose to wear, the places I go, even the way I interact with others."

But it wasn't an easy mental journey, Ms Roberts admitted.

"Changing my mindset from feeling like I was 'missing out' on the lifestyle that I had previously which was so damaging, and learning to appreciate all the things I am gaining from living a healthy life," she said about challenges during her transformation.

Ms Roberts continues to stick to her daily calorie allowance, which she says gives her body plenty of energy while maintaining a calorie deficit.

She said when you become your own motivation, you can achiever whatever you want. Picture: Supplied

"That's the key to weight loss. It's science. I use the Healthy Mummy App to

track all my food," she said.

"I exercise two to three times a week with a mix of cardio and weights. I love walking and interval running, and also HIIT to keep things interesting."

Today, when she looks in the mirror, she sees a "strong woman who has worked hard to achieve her dreams, a woman who loves herself enough to make herself a priority".

"Creating healthy habits are what will get you to your goal and beyond," Ms Roberts said. "You're not going to feel motivated every day, but if you have those habits in place, you can keep going through the motions and getting closer to your goals.

"Be your own motivation. You can achieve whatever you want to."

If you've got a transformation story you'd like to share, get in touch with shireen.khalil@news.com.au