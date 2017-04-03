111 streets that can't escape Rockhampton's flood

THE BUREAU of Meteorology have narrowed down their forecast for Rockhampton's flood to 9m.
The flood will directly affect 2117 homes, 1209 commercial properties, and water will rise above the floor boards of 217 homes, according to Rockhampton Regional Council's latest projections.
Areas including The Common, the border of Koongal and Berserker, parts of Park Avenue and Kawana, Depot Hill, Pink Lily, Lakes Creek, and some other sections of the city, will start flooding this afternoon when river levels exceed the moderate flood level of 7.5m.
The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton has surged to 6.75m, just 25cm below the minor flood level.
The river will likely exceed the major flood level of 8.5m by tomorrow afternoon before reaching its peak on Wednesday.
BoM hydrologists believe it will stay at major flood level for about five days.
This list includes every street where houses are flooded, including in the backyard.
The list, which is based on current Rockhampton Regional flood maps, may also not include homes protected by the new flood barriers.
>>Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed
Koongal, Berserker: 22
Rustic St
Grubb St
Mason St
Ellis St
Witt St
Water St
Dean St
Bedford
Peter St
Charles St
Tucker St
Hallet St
Williamson St
Lakes Creek Rd
Joiner St
Bryant St
Dee St
Shell St
Stack St
Pilkington St
Tooker St
Thozet Rd
Allenstown, Depot Hill, The Range, CBD: 41
Bowlin Rd
The Bend
Wharf St
Broadway
Quay St Exit
Quay St
East St
Arthur St
Bolsover St
East Ln
Wood St
Jane St
Lucius St
Kent St
Carr St
Kent Ln
O'Connell St
George St
George Ln
West St
Fiddes St
Dunlop St
Depot St
Barnes St
Harvey St
Grace St
Garden St
Port Curtis Rd
Mackay St
Jellicoe St
Goss St
Lee St
Gladstone Rd
Lower Dawson Rd
Bruce Hwy
Victor St
West St
Stanley St
Little Gladstone Rd
John St
Murray St
Park Avenue, Kawana: 21
Richardson St
McKeague Pl
Thompson St
Ingham St
Werner St
MacAlister St
Bates Ave
Wattle St
Bank St
Parris St
Hadgraft St
Glenmore Rd
Kluver St
Bourke St
Renshaw St
Highway St
York St
Sandy's Pl
York Sy
Haynes St
Moores Creek Rd
Pink Lily: 14
Pink Lily St
Kahl St
Milner St
Dargel St
Von Allmen Rd
Quarter Park Rd
Martin Rd
Edwards Rd
Osborne Rd
Lion Creek Rd
Alton Down Nine Rd
Stracey Rd
Old Nine Mile Rd
Osborne Rd
2011 FLOODS | A view from the sky
Photos
West Rockhampton, Wandal: 8
Lion Creek Rd
Hunter St
North St
Pennycuick St
Melbourne St
Hunter St
Campbell St
Canoona Rd
Other major roads: 5
Old Capricorn Hwy
Cancoona Rd
Emu Park Rd
Burnett Hwy
Ridgelands Road