111 streets that can't escape Rockhampton's flood

A bird's eye view shows the extent of flooding in Rockhampton, especially in the suburb of Depot Hill.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology have narrowed down their forecast for Rockhampton's flood to 9m.

The flood will directly affect 2117 homes, 1209 commercial properties, and water will rise above the floor boards of 217 homes, according to Rockhampton Regional Council's latest projections.

Areas including The Common, the border of Koongal and Berserker, parts of Park Avenue and Kawana, Depot Hill, Pink Lily, Lakes Creek, and some other sections of the city, will start flooding this afternoon when river levels exceed the moderate flood level of 7.5m.

FLOOD WATCH: How the city will flood at 9m.

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton has surged to 6.75m, just 25cm below the minor flood level.

The river will likely exceed the major flood level of 8.5m by tomorrow afternoon before reaching its peak on Wednesday.

BoM hydrologists believe it will stay at major flood level for about five days.

This list includes every street where houses are flooded, including in the backyard.

The list, which is based on current Rockhampton Regional flood maps, may also not include homes protected by the new flood barriers.

On Jan. 7, 2011, the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft captured this image of the inundated city of Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia. Torrential rains in northeastern Australia caused the Fitzroy River to overflow its banks and flood much of the city and surrounding agricultural lands. Both the airport and major highways are underwater, isolating the city. In this natural color rendition, muddy water is brown, and shallow, clearer water is gray. Vegetation is depicted in various shades of green, and buildings and streets are white. The image is located at 23.3 degrees south latitude, 150.5 degrees east longitude. The image covers an area of 22 by 28.1 kilometers (13.6 by 17.4 miles). NASA

Koongal, Berserker: 22

Rustic St

Grubb St

Mason St

Ellis St

Witt St

Water St

Dean St

Bedford

Peter St

Charles St

Tucker St

Hallet St

Williamson St

Lakes Creek Rd

Joiner St

Bryant St

Dee St

Shell St

Stack St

Pilkington St

Tooker St

Thozet Rd

FLOOD WATCH: Flooding at Berserker and Koongal at 9m.

Allenstown, Depot Hill, The Range, CBD: 41

Bowlin Rd

The Bend

Wharf St

Broadway

Quay St Exit

Quay St

East St

Arthur St

Bolsover St

East Ln

Wood St

Jane St

Lucius St

Kent St

Carr St

Kent Ln

O'Connell St

George St

George Ln

West St

Fiddes St

Dunlop St

Depot St

Barnes St

Harvey St

Grace St

Garden St

Port Curtis Rd

Mackay St

Jellicoe St

Goss St

Lee St

Gladstone Rd

Lower Dawson Rd

Bruce Hwy

Victor St

West St

Stanley St

Little Gladstone Rd

John St

Murray St

FLOOD WATCH: Areas of Allenstown, Depot Hill, The Range, and the CBD that will flood at 9m.

Park Avenue, Kawana: 21

Richardson St

McKeague Pl

Thompson St

Ingham St

Werner St

MacAlister St

Bates Ave

Wattle St

Bank St

Parris St

Hadgraft St

Glenmore Rd

Kluver St

Bourke St

Renshaw St

Highway St

York St

Sandy's Pl

York Sy

Haynes St

Moores Creek Rd

FLOOD WATCH: Flooding at Park Avenue and Kawana at 9m.

Pink Lily: 14

Pink Lily St

Kahl St

Milner St

Dargel St

Von Allmen Rd

Quarter Park Rd

Martin Rd

Edwards Rd

Osborne Rd

Lion Creek Rd

Alton Down Nine Rd

Stracey Rd

Old Nine Mile Rd

Osborne Rd

West Rockhampton, Wandal: 8

Lion Creek Rd

Hunter St

North St

Pennycuick St

Melbourne St

Hunter St

Campbell St

Canoona Rd

Other major roads: 5

Old Capricorn Hwy

Cancoona Rd

Emu Park Rd

Burnett Hwy

Ridgelands Road