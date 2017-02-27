'11,508 CQ workers face potential $77 a week pay cut': Labor

Hospitality workers are among those set to lose Sunday penalty rates.

NEW figures reveal more than 11,000 Capricornia workers will be hard hit by last week's shock decision to cut penalty rates, a Labor senator claims.

Labor senator for Queensland Murray Watt said figures obtained from the Federal Parliamentary Library showed up to 11,508 Capricornia workers in the retail, food and hospitality industries faced a potential pay cut of up to $77 per week, if the penalty rates decision stood.

READ: Yeppoon butchers surprised by 'insane' social media response to decision not to cut staff penalty rates.

READ: Unions take to streets as Sunday penalty rates cut.

Senator Watt said under the Turnbull Government, wages in Australia were growing less than ever before.

Queensland senator Murray Watt. Allan Reinikka ROK160816awatt1

"This latest pay cut is even more bad news for Capricornia workers and their families," Senator Watt said.

"It is also bad for the Central Queensland economy, as these workers will now have less money to spend in local shops, restaurants and other businesses.

"Labor is determined to stop this damage being inflicted on our local workers and economy."

He said the ALP would today introduce a Private Member's Bill to prevent the penalty rates cut from taking effect and to ensure that in the future, penalty rates couldn't be cut if it results in a reduction in workers' take-home pay.

He said with the Government holding a one seat majority, if Capricornia MP Michelle Landry crossed the floor to vote with Labor and the crossbenchers, they could stop penalty rates being cut.

"Ms Landry must tell us if she will stand up for Capricornia, or stand by as our local workers and economy suffer," Senator Watt said.

A response has been sought from Ms Landry's office.