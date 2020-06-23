Menu
170-174 Musgrave St is up for sale from Wednesday for $1.16 million. Picture: Alicia Harvey
Property

$1.16 million tenanted property hits the market

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A FULLY tenanted commercial property in North Rockhampton is up for grabs for $1.16 million.

The site, 170-174 Musgrave St, Berserker, is occupied with long term tenants iAssist and Total Health Chiropractic.

Commercial Sales and Leasing Consultant at Knight Frank Rockhampton, Jonathon Offord, who is the selling agent for the property, said the owners, who have had the property since 2008, have decided to sell due to the strong investment market currently experienced in the region.

“The property is fully tenanted and showing a very good rental return of 7.5 per cent,” he said.

170-174 Musgrave St is up for sale from Wednesday for $1.16 million. Picture: Alicia Harvey

“Both tenants have been in the property for a number of years and are happy in the location.

“It’s a prime corner allotment with ample car parking and good exposure.”

The property will go live on the Knight Frank website as of Wednesday. If interested, contact Jonathon Offord on 0488 270 174 or jonathon.offord@au.knightfrank.com.

