$11m in Shoalwater contracts set to boost CQ Shoalwater upgrade set to boost Central Queensland

FACILTY UPGRADES: Six companies have been awarded contracts worth more than $11 million as party the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

THE next step has been taken towards the state-of-the-art $2.25 billion upgrade of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Six companies have been awarded contracts worth more than $11 million under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) as the expansion ramps up for the training area north of Yeppoon.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the contracts were part of up-to 200 subcontract packages to be made available over the next five years in the region.

MILITARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (left), Singapore Army's C.L. Ho, Brigadier Mark Brewer (centre), Managing Director Cathal O'Rourke and Assistant Minister for Defence Senator David Fawcett announced Laing O'Rourke as the managing contractor for the Shoalwater Bay training facility upgrade last year.

“The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is one of Australia’s most important Defence training areas, and its expansion is supporting economic growth in Central Queensland,” Ms Price said.

“We are committed to maximising opportunities for local industry across the life of the ASMTI through its Local Industry Capability Plan.”

Sub-contracts for fuel supply, consumables, potable water, fencing and engineering services have been awarded to companies based in the Capricorn region.

These included Bulk Fuel Australia Pty Ltd which was awarded a contract valued at $7.055 million for fuel supply. It has a head office in Brisbane and a Rockhampton facility.

Tunuba Pty Ltd, a joint ­venture between the ­Darumbal Traditional Owners and Central Queensland ­Consulting Group, was awarded a $430,000 contract for consumables.

JRT Civil, based in Yeppoon, was awarded a $195,000 contract for the supply of potable water.

TRM Fencing, a Rockhampton-based company, was awarded $1.48 million for fencing works.

Engineering company, Premise Australia Pty Ltd, which has a base in Mackay, was awarded a contract worth approximately $178,000.

Civil Engineers, Butler Partners, which has a base in Rockhampton, was awarded a $2.41 million contract for ­geotechnical work during the construction phase.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, said these packages were in addition to the Central Queensland businesses ­already engaged in the design and construction of the ­Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion.

“I’m extremely pleased with the level of engagement with local industry and businesses under the ASMTI,” Ms Landry said.

“This initiative is a ­game-changer for our region and it’s only through the support of our Government that we’re seeing so many local jobs and opportunities created.”

For more information on the project visit:

www.defence.gov.au/Initiatives/ASMTI/