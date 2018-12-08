Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 11-year-old girl has been flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries when she fell.
An 11-year-old girl has been flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries when she fell.
News

Child critical after falling from moving car

8th Dec 2018 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An 11-year-old girl has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a moving vehicle in Berowra today.

Emergency services were called to Boundary Street at about 10am where they treated the child at the scene after she was found with serious injuries.

The street the incident occurred.
The street the incident occurred.

She was flown to The Childrens Hospital at Westmead, with the female driver also attending the hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attended and established a crime scene, with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident currently underway.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to come forward.

berowra child critial editors picks hospital injured new south whales

Top Stories

    Stolen ute crashes into taxi at 5am, severely damaged

    Stolen ute crashes into taxi at 5am, severely damaged

    News The vehicle was stolen from a Kawana address

    • 8th Dec 2018 11:21 AM
    AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    premium_icon AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    Education They were 'staggered' they weren't asked for input into the closures

    William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    premium_icon William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    Business 'It's a nice little community': Six businesses all run by females

    Local Partners