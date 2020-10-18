Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services has more than 12 crews working.
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services has more than 12 crews working.
News

12 crews on scene at grass fires around Rocky region

Melanie Plane
18th Oct 2020 4:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWELVE crews are on scene at grass fires burning around the Rockhampton region this afternoon, Rural Fire Queensland reports show.

At Sullivan Road, Dalma, there are 10 crews on scene at a vegetation fire and a further two en route.

The blaze broke out about 12.45pm.

At Archer Road, Struck Oil, there are two crews on scene at a vegetation fire that started just before 3pm.

Crews are also responding to a blaze that has reignited at Midgee.

The fire, in the River Road and Roope Road area, started just after 3pm Saturday.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in these areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

queensland fire and emergency services queensland rural fire services struck oil fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greens promise free hospital parking for Rockhampton

        Premium Content Greens promise free hospital parking for Rockhampton

        Politics Greens announce plan to buy back privately-owned car parks at public hospitals across Queensland.

        REPLAYS: Relive Queensland Open Women's Softball comp

        Premium Content REPLAYS: Relive Queensland Open Women's Softball comp

        Softball and Baseball Eleven teams are contesting the championships in Rockhampton.

        Mother attacks partner over parenting skills

        Premium Content Mother attacks partner over parenting skills

        Crime She hit her partner with a ratchet strap, causing a minor abrasion.

        Online memorial website inspired by devastating loss of son

        Premium Content Online memorial website inspired by devastating loss of son

        Business The business was launched at SmartHub this week