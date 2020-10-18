12 crews on scene at grass fires around Rocky region

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services has more than 12 crews working.

TWELVE crews are on scene at grass fires burning around the Rockhampton region this afternoon, Rural Fire Queensland reports show.

At Sullivan Road, Dalma, there are 10 crews on scene at a vegetation fire and a further two en route.

The blaze broke out about 12.45pm.

At Archer Road, Struck Oil, there are two crews on scene at a vegetation fire that started just before 3pm.

Crews are also responding to a blaze that has reignited at Midgee.

The fire, in the River Road and Roope Road area, started just after 3pm Saturday.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in these areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.