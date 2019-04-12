12 junior teams set for action at Victoria Park

STAR POWER: Jamie Simpson, pictured playing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, will lead a team in tonight's charity touch game.

STAR POWER: Jamie Simpson, pictured playing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, will lead a team in tonight's charity touch game. RENEE MCKAY

RUGBY LEAGUE: Twelve teams will contest the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League's Tackle 6 Charity Shield, which kicks off today.

The eighth edition of the under-14 nine-a-side carnival has attracted seven boys' and five girls' teams, some of which have travelled from Mackay, Sarina, Gladstone and Biloela.

Games start at 9.30am at Victoria Park and continue from 8am tomorrow, with the Division 1 girls' and boys' finals at 2.20pm and 3pm respectively.

Carnival co-ordinator Michael Fletcher said the stage was set for two days of entertaining football.

"The quality of the competition gets better each year,” he said.

"It's also a great opportunity for some of these kids who don't play rep footy to play teams from other towns and see what they're like.”

YOUNG GUNS: Players from Gladstone, Beaudesert and Rockhampton Brothers at last year's carnival. CONTRIBUTED

Fletcher said Cap Coast Brothers would be serious contenders in the boys' division but he was excited to see what Sarina and North Mackay would bring to the table.

Rockhampton Tigers won the inaugural girls' title last year and would be keen to defend their title but Fletcher said they could expect some keen competition from Norths.

The event this year welcomes Darumbal Community Youth Service and its Tackle 6 program as the carnival's message partner.

Darumbal sports and recreation officer and former NRL star Jamie Simpson will be at the carnival to talk to the players about his experiences in high-level rugby league as well as social media, bullying and other issues affecting youth.

Simpson will also lead a team in tonight's charity touch game, which makes its return this year.

His team, which includes fellow league legends Scott Minto, Rhys Wesser and Justin Loomans, will take on a touch outfit captained by Australian player Gavin Shuker.

Fletcher said the carnival's chosen charity was Give Me 5 For Kids. Funds would be raised at tonight's touch game, as well as from various raffles for items including a Huddersfield Giants game jersey, a signed Leeds Rhinos football and prizes from local sponsors.

Fletcher thanked Rocky Sports Club, Leisure Pools Rockhampton and Gladstone, Intersports Rockhampton, Durambal Community Youth Services and Triple M for their support of the carnival.