Health

12 new cases as state total climbs toward 1000

Domanii Cameron
12th Apr 2020 12:43 PM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded another 12 coronavirus cases overnight, as the number of tests conducted in the state tops 72,000.

The total number of cases in Queensland now sits at 983 and 12 people are in intensive care units.

Nine new cases were announced in the state on Saturday, the total for last week was 77.

"When I spoke to you last Saturday, it was 274 (for the week), the Saturday before that it had peaked at 380," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said yesterday.

"We have seen, in just two weeks, a very dramatic decline in the weekly average."

As reported in today's Sunday Mail, the State Government will inject $17 million into community kindergarten so it can be free until June.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it would allow parents to continue their enrolments amid the coronavirus crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning said it would help 465 centres across the state, about 130 of them in regional or remote parts of the state.

The Premier said she would be making an announcement around schools by Tuesday.

She also said there would opportunities for students to study through some television networks but said more information about that would be given soon.

The Premier reiterated Queensland was in this for the long haul and was a long way from lifting restrictions.

annastacia palaszczuk case count coronavirus covid-19 death toll

