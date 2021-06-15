12 offenders named: Drug driver given meth as Easter present

A number of drink drivers and drug drivers were recently disqualified in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Pauline Louise Cavanagh, 51, had methamphetamines in her system when she was intercepted driving on Campbell Street, Wandal, at 3.30pm on April 4. She told the court she was given the meth as an Easter present. “I find it very hard to believe a 51-year-old person would accept methamphetamines as a gift and take it,” Magistrate Cameron Press said. He disqualified Canavangh from driving for three months and fined her $450.

Victoria Jean Maclean had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .055 when she was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Road on May 9. She had been to a special Mother’s Day dinner where she had many dishes over four hours. Maclean was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

A man busted drink driving twice in a fortnight had a dated history of drink driving. Graham Gilbert Hall was intercepted driving on the Burnett Highway at Mt Morgan at 5.55pm on April 4 with a BAC of .126. His license was immediately suspended until April 21, 2021. Hall was intercepted drink driving again on April 11 on Bolsover Street at 3pm, which meant he was also driving while his licence was suspended. Hall had a BAC of .183 on this occasion. The court heard Hall had a “terrible history” of like offences from the 1990s and the last drink driving offence on his record was from 2011. Hall was disqualified from driving for two years and nine months for his 2021 offences and fined $1900. Traffic convictions were recorded.

William Cotter was intercepted driving while State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended on William Street, Depot Hill, about 5.20pm on April 2. Police were conducting patrols for Rockynats when they intercepted Cotter driving a Toyota Camry after he was observed putting on a seat belt after driving through the Bolsover and Wood streets intersection. Cotter told police he had smoked marijuana the previous day. A drug analysis showed Cotter had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system. A licence check revealed his licence had been SPER suspended since March 27. Defence lawyer Brian McGowran told the court Cotter was an unemployed concreter who had hit up most of his former employers for work, but still had no job due to lack of work. Cotter was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Sarah Jane Frousheger was intercepted driving on MacDonald St, Allenstown, with meth in her system on April 2 at 9.49am. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Alison Esmay Violet Mckean had a BAC of .077 and only held a provisional licence when she was intercepted driving on Denham Street on April 2 at 8.45pm. She told police she had been at her aunts where she drank an unknown quantity of alcohol before driving. Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Mckean had been drinking the night before and throughout the day and had stopped drinking for many hours before being intercepted. Mckean was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $550.

Jade Louise Michael had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on High Street, Berserker, on April 3 at 4.45pm. She admitted to police she had smoked marijuana days prior to the intercept. Michael was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Allan Stanley Aspinall, 31, had meth in his system when he was intercepted driving on North Street, Wandal, on April 4 at 2.50am. Aspinall, who lives at Cawarral, was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dee Ivan Backo, 39, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Murray Street, Allenstown, on April 3 at 8.30pm. Backo only had a provisional licence and made admissions to smoking marijuana days before. Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had flown back from his job in the Northern Territory where he was a groundsman at a tourist resort. He said Backo claimed he was a recreational only smoker of marijuana. Magistrate Cameron Press said Backo needed to address his drug issues. “This is the fourth time this man has before the court saying he is a recreational user,” he said. “I don’t accept he only uses it occasionally because that would mean every time he uses it, he gets caught.” Mr Press pointed to Backo’s traffic and criminal record where he had drug convictions in 2014, 2016 and October 2020. He disqualified Backo from driving for six months and fined him $750.

Brendan Joshua Schumacher had meth and MDMA in his system when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave Street about 4pm on April 4. He made admissions to smoking a joint prior to intercept. Schumacher was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Shaun Michael Preston had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Lakes Creek Road at 10.30pm on April 3. He made admissions to smoking marijuana five to six days prior. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Dyson Taylor Takerei Martin-Keepa had a BAC of .060 when he was intercepted driving on Lion Creek Road, Wandal, at 11pm on April 3. He told police he had two Jim Beam drinks at the Rockhampton Sports Club prior to driving. Martin-Keepa was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.