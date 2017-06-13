24°
12 projects over $42 million in State Budget for Keppel

13th Jun 2017 3:57 PM
Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.
Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga. Contributed

THE Keppel electorate will receive a massive investment of over $42 million in new and continuing initiatives from today's Budget which focuses on health, education, job-creating infrastructure, roads and the environment, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said.

What's in the budget for Keppel:

  • Central Queensland has been allocated $9.974 million as part of a $30 million commitment to delivery urgently needed fisheries reform, improve sustainability of fisheries, and maintain top-level fisheries management, including 20 new frontline compliances officers.
  • Yeppoon State High School will receive $1.4 million to upgrade a multi-purpose hall
  • $1.5 million into the development of stages 2, 3 and 4 of the Hartley Street Recreation Reserve which will give Emu Park much needed new sporting facilities
  • $735,000 for new bike lanes on the Bruce Highway (Rockhampton-St Lawrence) at a total cost of $2.2 million
  • $450,000 investment to complete stage 1 of the Mount Archer Activation Plan involving new trails and the redevelopment of the existing trail network on the Archer summit
  • $460,000 upgrade of Upper Stoney Creek Access Road to include restoration and replacement of road drainage and new signage
  • $3.4 million commitment to build a local disaster co-ordination centre in Yeppoon
  • $3 million towards Stage 1 of the Yeppoon Homemaker Centre to boost local business and jobs,
  • nearly $2.47 million to develop an artificial hockey surface and associated infrastructure which will allow it to host national-standard competitions
  • $9.35 million as part of the $25 million Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation Plan which will create 680 jobs during construction
  • $1.8 million to upgrade Emu Park's Main Beach
  • Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant also receives $5 million towards an essential upgrade

Mrs Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government has created 59,200 jobs in the 27 months from January 2015 to April 2017.

She said Central Queensland has been allocated $9.974 million as part of a $30 million commitment to delivery urgently needed fisheries reform, improve sustainability of fisheries, and maintain top-level fisheries management, including 20 new frontline compliances officers.

"Our biggest State High School in Yeppoon will receive $1.4 million to upgrade a multi-purpose hall to continue to invest in this growing school's infrastructure.

"We are investing $1.5 million into the development of stages 2, 3 and 4 of the Hartley Street Recreation Reserve which will give Emu Park much needed new sporting facilities”

Mrs Lauga said cyclists who enjoy touring our beautiful part of the world will benefit from $735,000 for new bike lanes on the Bruce Highway (Rockhampton-St Lawrence) at a total cost of $2.2 million.

She said two new projects would boost hiking and camping facilities in the region.

"The first is a $450,000 investment to complete stage 1 of the Mount Archer Activation Plan involving new trails and the redevelopment of the existing trail network on the Archer summit.

"And one which will be very popular on the coast is a $460,000 upgrade of Upper Stoney Creek Access Road to include restoration and replacement of road drainage and new signage.

"This is one of the most popular day-trip and weekend destinations in this region.”

"Another major infrastructure boost leading to more jobs is the $3.4 million commitment to build a local disaster co-ordination centre in Yeppoon - the sod for which is expected to be turned next week.

"We're also putting in $3 million towards Stage 1 of the Yeppoon Homemaker Centre to boost local business and jobs, and nearly $2.47 million to develop an artificial hockey surface and associated infrastructure which will allow it to host national-standard competitions.”

Mrs Lauga said the biggest spend in the budget for Keppel is $9.35 million as part of the $25 million Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation Plan which will create 680 jobs during construction.

Emu Park will receive an injection of $1.8 million to upgrade Emu Park's Main Beach to provide drawcard tourism facilities.

"At the 2015 State election I promised $250,000 towards upgrades at Emu Park's Main Beach. I'm proud to have delivered funding more than seven times my election commitment to improve amenity on Emu Park's main beach foreshore” she said.

The Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant also receives $5 million towards an essential upgrade critical to the growth of this town.

"Health also received a significant boost including $310,000 towards non-clinical support services to people with mental illness, their carers and families.”

Mrs Lauga said $5.5 million is dedicated to assist people with a disability and their families to access the support and services they need as they move through the different stages of their life and transitioning to the National Disability Insurance Service providers.

"The Palaszczuk Government has further invested in the key issue of child safety with some $6 million towards a wide range of programmes focusing on out-of-home care placement to ensure children and young people in need of protection are supported and safe.

"Keppel parents with children 0-5 years will benefit from funds to the Yeppoon and Emu Park libraries to support parents in their child's emergent literacy development,” she said.

BUDGET SUMMARY FOR KEPPEL/CENTRAL QUEENSLAND

Jobs - 3200 new jobs directly supported in CQ by this Budget

Job-creating projects include -

. $1.3m of a $3.4m local disaster co-ordination Centre Yeppoon

. $9.4m out of $25m project for Yeppoon foreshore revitalisation

. $1.2m Yeppoon State High School upgrade

. $5m Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade

. $7.9m Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion (170 jobs)

. $825,000 of a $1.15m Hartley Street, Emu Park, recreation reserve funding

. $1m North Rockhampton hazmat and training facility

. $3m Rockhampton Hospital expansion CQ

. $5.7m to deliver specialist homelessness services CQ

. $57.5m natural disaster relief recovery arrangements CQ

. $9.8m Works for Queensland CQ

. $35m over five years to boost trade and investment across Queensland, including specific initiatives targeting CQ

. $25m to grow international education and training (IET).

. $1.1 billion on rebuilding critical infrastructure post-Cyclone Debbie.

. $24.4m to regional councils for maintenance and minor infrastructure projects in CQ

. $2.8m apprentice and trainee payroll tax rebate

. 630 local and young jobseekers gained employment after $3.1m Back to Work programme

. $10.6m for Skilling Queenslanders for Work training to 1071 people, including 738 of who gained employment or further training.

. $310,000 mental health program

RESTORING FRONTLINE SERVICES IN KEPPEL AND CQ:

 67 extra nurses (up 5.6%)

 47 extra doctors (up 19.9%)

 132 extra teachers (up 4.7%)

BUDGET EXPENDITURE BREAKDOWN QUEENSLAND WIDE -

 Health 29.51%

 Education 24.15%

 Social welfare and housing 12.79%

 Transport and communications 10.32%

 Other services 9.78%

 Public order and safety 9.22%

 Economic services 4.22%

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga mp keppel state budget 2017

