A CUT ABOVE: After 12 years Ashlyn Ramsay is thrilled to have opened her fist salon at the Goonellabah Business Hub.
Business

12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

Alison Paterson
by
7th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
REALISING her dream of operating her own chic hairdressing salon has been an exciting journey for Lismore stylist Ashlyn Ramsay.

Ms Ramsay, 26, said there was a lot of serendipity involved in the move of Ashlyn's Hair & Beauty from her home to new space at the recently refurbished Goonellabah Business Hub at 8 Slade St, Goonellabah.

She said it felt really good to have finally opened after meeting all the challenges involved in starting a new business, including negotiating a lease, liaising with the council and updating her business plan.

"My business outgrew my home a little while ago and my clients are loving this space," she said, looking around at the large mirrors, white walls and sleek wooden fixtures.

"I found this space on Facebook when Dave (Russell) was advertising."

After commencing her apprenticeship 12 years ago, Ms Ramsay worked at a Northern Rivers salon for several years before striking out on her own.

And she also worked another job for a couple of years to help her fund her salon dream.

Ms Ramsay said her "a-ha" moment came when she realised how close the new space was to her residence, meaning she could maintain her current clientele.

"I was not really looking for shop as I knew I did not want to open up in the Lismore CBD," she said

"Here I operate by appointment only which means I can accommodate people's busy schedules, such as if they need a haircut and colour before work."

She said being able to offer flexible appointments had been warmly received by her customers, the majority of whom were busy women.

"I can offer appointments for cut and colour from 6am," she said.

"Living only two minutes away means I can easily fit in with people's schedules, I do a lot of appointments after working hours."

Ms Ramsay's salon also offers waxing treatments and she is planning on expanding services to include massage, manicures and pedicures.

Another benefit of the move, she said, is customers can easily park plus she can keep her costs down and pass the benefit on to her clients.

"A women's cut is $30 which includes a wash and blow dry," she said.

"I love coming here and having a separate work and home space."

Contact Ashlyn's Hair & Beauty via Facebook or 0407 557 558.

