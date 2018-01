A 12 YEAR old girl was hit by a motor vehicle in Mount Morgan on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the girl was a pedestrian in the car park of a grocery store in Dee St when she was struck by the motor vehicle around 5:15pm.

A 63 year old Mount Morgan man was issued with a notice to appear for a charge of drive without due car and attention.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Courts on February 5.

The girl was transported to Mount Morgan Hospital at 5:30pm.