120 jobs as $15M Yeppoon Lagoon tender awarded

The construction of the much-anticipated Yeppoon Foreshore Lagoon Precinct is expected to be completed in time for the 2017/18 Christmas and New Year peak holiday period.

WOOLLAMS Constructions have been announced as the tender winner for the $15 million Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct project, with shovels hitting the dirt at the site today.

The Lagoon Precinct, which is a major aspect of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project, is set to include a 2500m sq lagoon with an integrated shallow kids pool, an area with enough length to do 25m laps and several solid shade structures.

Designs show the lagoon will be surrounded by lawn terraces, timber decks and a ramp walkway along the beach front. A two-storey boomerang-shaped pavilion with restaurant and amenities will sit on the water's edge, providing stunning views of the ocean out to the Keppel islands.

The sod turning of the new Yeppoon Lagoon. Amber Hooker

Woollams Constructions joined Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and other members of the community to turn the sod at the site this morning.

Woollams Constructions Managing Director Craig Percival said it means a lot to the company and to the 100+ local workers that will carry out the project.

"We are part of a team and we can't build this without the support of others,” Mr Percival said.

"There is already a significant local sub-contractor carrying out Stage 1 and I think that's the important thing with these regional project, that locally there are the sub-contractos that help build these projects.

"We're anticipating at the peak anywhere between 80-120 workers on site. There is a lot of excitement around the project and we are just really happy to be a part of that.”

Work on the Yeppoon Foreshore is progressing with works at the old hospital site complete. Turf and site rehabilitation is now underway with the site fencing to be removed shortly. Major works in the area are scheduled to start next year on the Lagoon Pool precinct. Contributed

Federal MP Michelle Landry said she was pleased to see the revitalisation taking shape.

"The Lagoon Precinct will include the construction of the Appleton and Barry Street Intersection, Keppel Kraken Beach Access, the Normanby-Queen Streetscape, a Footbridge to Cooee Bay, and an Amphitheatre Stage Roof,” Ms Landry said.

"The Amphitheatre Stage Roof will cater to Livingstone Shire's ever-expanding event calendar. It will provide the community with access to a great venue that is protected from the elements year-round.

"The new lagoon pool is scheduled for completion in December 2017, just in time for visitors during the summer holidays.”

An artist's impression of the double level pavilion overlooking the Yeppoon lagoon precinct. Contributed

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Queensland Government was committed to seeing the project delivered.

"The Palaszczuk Government has committed $29 million in funds towards the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project. This upgrade will create 195 jobs for the community,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This is a major investment in the region's infrastructure and reaching stage 5 of the Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project is a significant milestone.

"Residents and visitors to the region will all benefit from these projects and it's fantastic to see the foreshore go through this magnificent change.”

An artist's impression of the view from the double level pavilion overlooking the Yeppoon lagoon precinct. Contributed

Mayor Ludwig said the Lagoon Precinct is the spectacular centrepiece of the Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

"This project will encapsulate some of the unique attributes of the Capricorn Coast, including a swim-up infinity edge with stunning views over the Keppel Islands,” Cr Ludwig said.

"It has been strategically designed to include both a shallow-depth children's play area as well as an informal lap swimming area, plus shaded areas in and around the lagoon. The two-storey pavilion will offer stunning views overlooking the entire precinct and pristine coastline.

"Council has long held plans to develop the region into one of Queensland's premier coastal destinations. Through projects like the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation and the strong support we have received from the Australian and Queensland governments, our shared vision continues to unfold into an exciting reality."

The Coalition Government is investing $2 million towards this component. The Queensland Government is providing $9 million, and Livingstone Shire Council is contributing $4 million.