120 teams set for junior touch carnival in Rocky

Caliah Martin in action at last year's Red Rooster Junior Carnival.
Caliah Martin in action at last year's Red Rooster Junior Carnival. Allan Reinikka ROK051116atouch5
Pam McKay
TOUCH: Two days, 120 teams, about 400 games and hundreds of spectators.

It all adds up to the Red Rooster Junior Carnival, which will be staged at Rockhampton's Cyril Connell Touch Fields this weekend.

The action will be fast and furious as boys and girls teams compete in divisions from under-10 through to under-17.

Rockhampton Junior Touch president Mick Callow said the annual carnival, which has been running for close to 15 years, was one of the biggest touch events held in regional Australia.

He said players would travel from centres including Mackay and Gladstone to take on teams from Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, and the Tambo Timberwolves would again make the 16-hour round trip to compete.

Each age group has attracted strong nominations with the largest the under-17 girls in which 20 teams are nominated.

Callow said Mackay had dominated that division for the past few years and would likely start favourites again this year.

"Mackay brings its rep teams so it is always very strong but local club Magpies will be a force again, as will some of the school teams which performed well at last month's All Schools Touch Championships,” he said.

"It promises to be a great carnival again and some of Rockhampton's Australian representatives, including Tamika Upton and Jayden Benbow, will be there to help with coaching teams and to do some refereeing.

"There is sure to be some top touch played, and because this is a participation carnival every team gets to play in a final.

"We welcome everyone to come down and see this wonderful showcase of the game's young talent.”

Games start at 8.30am on Saturday and continue through to 5pm. Action continues from 8am on Sunday, with finals to be played that afternoon.

