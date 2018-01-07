1200 children and animals locked in cars

Almost 1200 children have been locked in cars in Queensland in 2017.

A total of 18 children and three animals were locked in cars in 2017 as recorded by RACQ.

The figures revealed the Rockhampton area was the lowest, with Brisbane recording of 567 children and animals combined.

While Rockhampton did have low figures, it is still not advised to leave your child or pet in a vehicle - even if it for less than five minutes.

A car parked in the open sun can become 20 to 30 degrees hotter than the outside ambient temperature.

The rise of this temperature begins minutes into the animal or child being locked inside.

"Research shows 75 per cent of heating occurs in the first five minutes and 90 per cent in the first 15,” Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Chris Perera.

"Therefore, in a few moments the car environment can get extremely dangerous, if not fatal for a small child."

RACQ explains a number of these figures are not on purpose by the parents or caregiver.

"Parents or carers will hand the keys to their child to play with while they unpack the shopping or load their vehicle, and they inadvertently press the lock button,” RACQ's Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said.

Mr Spalding is warning drivers to be more careful with their keys.

"The majority of cases where children are locked in cars are accidental and avoidable,” he said.

The reality is, there is never a safe time to leave a child or animal alone in a vehicle.

"It doesn't matter if you're parked in the shade or your windows are slightly down,” Mr Spalding said.

"Car temperatures can reach 40 degrees in just seven minutes and these high temperatures can have serious health impacts, or even cause death, for those locked inside.”

To avoid what can be a fatal accident, RACQ advises drivers to be on the lookout for children or animals trapped in cars, particularly during the coming summer months.

"Please, keep your car keys on you and if you see a child trapped in a car, call RACQ or emergency services. Don't try to break a window, this can injure the child or animal inside,” Mr Spalding said.