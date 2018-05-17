Menu
Sensational Parties in East Street won the Most Creative category.
120,000 shoppers hit the aisles of Rocky's shopping centre

17th May 2018 2:00 PM

VISITORS to the region for Beef Australia didn't just head to the Rockhampton showgrounds while they were here.

They also headed around town, dining at various eating establishment, fueling up at the service stations and shopping locally.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan said it was a great week as over 120,000 shoppers headed to the centre.

"We saw a lot of excitement during Beef Week this year with both retailers and the local community getting into the spirit at Stockland Rockhampton and across the region,” he said.

"Customers were also treated to fashion parades and goody bags along with a complimentary shuttle bus to help them get to and from the local showgrounds.”

A shop window competition was re-launched this year after many years.

SHOP WINDOW COMP:

Kathmandu in Stockland won the Best Beef Theme category

Sensational Parties on East Street won the Most Creative category

The Capricornian in Stockland won People's Choice category

Suna Shoes in Stockland won a runner up prize of a Stockland Voucher as well as Boost Juice.

