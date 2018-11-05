Menu
Young Guns' Benjamin Lillyman. Allan Reinikka ROK031118atouch6
123 CQ teams rally in Red Rooster Junior Touch Carnival

Steph Allen
by
5th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
TOUCH FOOTBALL: Rockhampton's annual Red Rooster Junior Carnival drew in around 1300 players on Saturday, all eager to prove their mettle on the Cyril Connell Touch Fields.

A total of 123 teams participated in 320 games, and despite the heat the teams left it all out on the field as the weekend wrapped with the Sunday afternoon finals.

Rockhampton Junior Touch president Mick Callow was impressed with the two-day event.

"It was pretty good touch and everyone was in the spirit of the carnival, which was participation,” he said.

"The kids really enjoyed themselves and gave good quality games.”

For some of the teams there were even players who had never played the game before who still managed to keep up with the rest.

"For a lot it was their first game ever, and they got together with their friends and had a game of touch, which is what the carnival is all about,” Callow said.

"It's not state levels or a CQ competition, it's just playing a game of touch and having lots of fun.”

A standout club was the Rebels, who had strong teams particularly in their U10, U12 and U14 age groups.

"They were probably the real standouts this year,” Callow said.

"They had a lot of finals and their second side made it into the second divisional finals.

"They will be a strong club in the future.”

Callow said the carnival promoted physical activity.

"It gets them out and away from their phones and computers,” he said.

"Next year I guarantee the numbers will be much the same, if not bigger, as the carnival is going from strength to strength. It's made possible through our sponsor Red Rooster which was been a great supporter of our junior sport event for the last 20 years.”

