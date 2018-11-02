123 teams to compete at junior touch carnival in Rocky

GAME ON: Demi Sandilands playing for the Rocky Crushers under-10 girls at last year's Red Rooster Junior Carnival. This year's event has attracted 123 teams.

TOUCH: The stage is set for two days of non-stop action at the Cyril Connell Touch Fields this weekend.

A total of 123 teams has nominated for the annual Red Rooster Junior Carnival, which is recognised as one of the biggest events of its kind in regional Australia.

There will be about 300 games played as teams face off in the under-10, under-12, under-14 and under 17 boys and girls divisions.

There are strong nominations across the age groups, but the under-10 boys have attracted the biggest with 24.

Nineteen teams will line up in the under-17 girls, with 16 in the under-10 girls.

Rockhampton Junior Touch president Mick Callow said it was going to be another big weekend.

"This event has been going for about 20 years and it just keeps going from strength to strength,” Callow said.

"It's a great competition and every team gets a grand final. It's all about participation, it's not about winning.

"It's about getting out there and having a go and enjoying this great game.

"We've got 120-plus teams again which means there will be close to 1300 kids running around this weekend.

"We'll have 12 fields going non-stop, with about 300 games played over the two days.”

Teams travel from across Central Queensland to be part of the popular event.

Callow said Magpies, the biggest club in the RJTA, would be well represented and their teams would perform well.

"Rebels will have some good teams, and Bulldogs and Buccaneers will be strong again,” he said.

"Mackay brings some really talented teams and Gladstone's always competitive and getting better each year.”

Callow said spectators were encouraged to come along and watch some of the sport's rising talent on show.

Games start at 8.30am tomorrow and continue through to 5pm. Competition resumes at 8am on Sunday, with finals from 11.45am.