124 parking fines will be torn up

Cr Glenda Mather scored a win for the public this week after mass confusion around parking at Yeppoon Lagoon.

Cr Glenda Mather scored a win for the public this week after mass confusion around parking at Yeppoon Lagoon.

MORE than 100 people issued with parking fines at Yeppoon Lagoon will have their infringements torn up and reimbursements issued.

At Tuesday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting it was revealed 124 fines had been given by the local authority to motorists who had failed to park “front in” at Lagoon Place between November 4 last year and February 5 this year.

At $53 a pop, the council stood to collect up to $6572 from those fines - all of which will now be torn up after Cr Glenda Mather went into bat for the public.

Cr Mather protested that unclear signage was to blame for visitors to Yeppoon Lagoon being left out of pocket and with a bitter taste in their mouths since new parking regulations were introduced late last year.

Many motorists who believed that it was okay to reverse park had been stung with fines.

It was Cr Mather who requested from council officers a breakdown on what fines had been issued.

“I realised there were quite a number of penalty ­infringement notices issued,” Cr Mather told Tuesday’s meeting.

“I needed to know just how many because there were a lot of people who did come away feeling very deprived of their fun day.

“Because they pay their parking there, they take the kids, they take their food or buy food there, give the family a nice day and come back to the car to find that they’ve got a ticket of $53 for reversing in.

“Where’s the signs?

“We haven’t got the signage there to tell people not to reverse in.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig agreed with Cr Mather’s position.

“There was signage there, but I don’t believe the signage was adequate,” he said.

Cr Ludwig added that the requirement of motorists by law was clear.

“It’s Queensland and national road rules that wherever there is angle parking, there is a standardisation of how that works, and it is generally nose in unless it (parking) is designed in another way.

“In fact I saw someone do the (reverse park into angle parking) manoeuvre the other morning.

“They actually reversed from the other side of the road.

“To do that manoeuvre you’ve got to be reversing right across the other lane to do it.

“And it can be quite dangerous.

“So most people would ­follow common sense, and where it is angle (parking), it’s nose in because that’s the way that you go.”

Cr Mather got a motion across the line that will effectively see the council add the words “Nose in Only” to the existing signs where angle parking currently exists.

Given the public confusion that has so far been caused, Cr Mather also got majority support at the table to reimburse the 124 “front in” fine recipients their $53 penalty.

A further 97 people fined for other types of parking offences at Lagoon Place since the new regulations came into effect will not be so lucky as their penalties will stand.