Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

125 convictions: Man’s ‘absolutely woeful’ criminal record

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man with 125 convictions on his 14-page criminal record, including 83 dishonesty offences, has spent more time in prison than in the community and is not eligible for parole until October this year.

Justin Leigh Orchard, 27, pleaded guilty on March 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 10 charges including enter premises, obstruct police, stealing, attempt to enter premises, unlicensed driving and possess dangerous drugs.

The court heard Orchard attempted to get into motor vehicles (attempted enter premises) and stole a boys bike.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Orchard had been released on parole on May 18, 2020, and started reoffending 11 days later.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Orchard had an “absolutely woeful” criminal history.

“The only time you seem not to commit offences is when you are in prison,” he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced Orchard to 21 months prison with parole eligibility on October 11, 2021, and disqualified him from driving for three months.

enter premises rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt unlicensed driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this cricket victory had special significance

        Premium Content Why this cricket victory had special significance

        Cricket Capricorn Coast Parkana Sharks first team to win Jonassen Family Trophy.

        ‘Looking for a sparkle’: Silver lining emerges after deluge

        Premium Content ‘Looking for a sparkle’: Silver lining emerges after deluge

        News Fossickers at Sapphire have already been seen out and about looking for a sparkle...

        From squatting in a motel at 14 to driving stolen Audi at 18

        Premium Content From squatting in a motel at 14 to driving stolen Audi at 18

        Crime DNA on cigarette butt leads police to teen offender.

        550mm: Creek overflows as rain buckets down on Byfield

        Premium Content 550mm: Creek overflows as rain buckets down on Byfield

        Weather Huge total recorded at township overnight: ‘We desperately needed it’.