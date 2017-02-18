36°
125 years of forward thinking for all-girls school

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
KICKING GOALS: Caitlin Bartlett and Emily Lang, the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Captains.
KICKING GOALS: Caitlin Bartlett and Emily Lang, the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Captains. Allan Reinikka ROK170217arggs2

CAITLIN Bartlett and Emily Lang watched girls take on leadership positions in the years before them.

Now they have found themselves in the same position and say it's nothing but a privilege to wear the same badge which has been donned for the past 125 years.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar year 12 students have been announced as the school captains and are excited to embrace "cultural diversity” throughout the school this year.

Caitlin said it was an exciting year to be awarded school captain with Girls Grammar.

"It's our 125th year, we really just want to embrace and celebrate our history and cultural diversity,” she said.

"Also when we were first established the main goal was education for women, so it's also about bringing back that spirit of forward thinking and appreciating what a beautiful school we have here for girls,” Emily added.

The two captains had the chance to join with other student leaders in Central Queensland to discuss their plans for school communities for the year.

Emily and Caitlin said the meeting gave them an insight into what the other high schools were thinking and what steps they were taking to help locals.

"We already knew a fair few of the captains before and they sort of had similar ideas on each of the topics which we addressed,” Emily said.

"It was interesting to see what their fund-raising ideas were and it was great to see we were all sort of on the same page.

Cailtin said it was a great chance to socialise with the other captains as well.

"It was really good to meet the other captains and talk about what we wanted to do as a community, to work together and to really embrace what we have in Rockhampton and to work towards one goal,” she said.

"Instead of all working for different goals, we have one main thing we want to achieve so we can make a big difference in the community.”

caitlin bartlett emily lang rockhampton girls grammar school

