126 horses declared for bumper Rocky race meet tomorrow

HORSE RACING: In its 152nd year of racing, the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s mammoth race meeting at Callaghan Park racecourse on Tuesday, July 7, is mind boggling on the criteria of numerical statistics.

Some 126 horses have been declared to run on the 10-race TAB card which commences at 11.10am.

On the training side, 64 individual trainers will be represented with runners with one, Adrian Coome, having declared 16 horses to start from his stable.

As many as 22 individual jockeys will ride at the meeting and along with the trainers they are arriving from throughout Queensland.

In the opener Race 1, Jared Wehlow’s expensive tried horse purchase from March in Charles Seven (TAB 1) has Sydney metropolitan form to his credit and placed from 900m to 1350m. Class above these and although resumes should be too good. A Girl Like Alice (4); Stazzana (7) and Loves Best Hope (9) look the best of the rest.

Race 2 looks as open as Sydney Heads. Debutants Clinton Taylor’s Beach Road (1) and Tom Smith’s Oswana (2) could well hold the key but both widely drawn. Beach Road won Yeppoon trial in smart time recently while Oswana has won twice there, albeit a little slower but gets to the line impressively.

Stewart Kendrick’s Sunshine Coast visitor Nuclear (5) is a Randwick trial winner and showed pace when failed recently at Doomben but can improve here. Lyle Rowe has strong hopes in Foxter (4) and Last Chance (7). Shemademedoit (3) and Chesto’s Dream (6) can be in finish as well. Tough race - market best indicator.

Trainer Adrian Coome has 16 horses starting from his stable tomorrow. Picture Matthew Elkerton

Visiting horses Scandina (2); Divine Ascot (1) and Kendrick’s Windchill (5) have best form and along with Tim Cook’s Golden Treasure (3) are the ones to beat in Race 3. Ian Prizeman’s Scandina would only have to repeat effort of 3rd Hey Pal Open 3YO Hcp here June 13 to win. Oakey’s Diivine Ascot resumes after 1300m/1625m Toowoomba placings. Windchill has sound SEQ form before failing last start on heavy. Bethia (7) best outsider.

Once again Race 4 is very open also. Lyle Rowe’s Bantu Bay (3) has best form and resumes, goes well fresh and has rails draw under Justin Stanley. Tom Smith’s last start Rocky winner Tartufo Bianco (8) in form and hard to beat. Townsville-trained Navy (2) well credentialled but poor draw to overcome. Glenda Bell’s former Sydneysider Art Of Dance (5) flew home only CQ start Emerald and been set for this. Poorly drawn but respect.

Now with Todd Austin at Barcaldine, the former Victorian Kedleston (4) is classes above rivals in Race 5. Resumes and has good first-up record. Has wide draw to overcome but Nathan Day’s booking very significant. The remainder are evenly placed. Adrian Coome’s three starters Hazar (1); Parisian Tycoon (2) and Miraculous (9) all have each-way prospects. Great Fox (6), Lingalonger Lass (7) and Tiger Love (10) capable of big showings as well.

Come Race 6 and this is a lottery and, as the late radio tipster Tom Foley would say, this is a “cup of tea race”. Back your own fancy as so hard to read difficult to even pick what would be favourite. Just maybe John Wigginton’s Diamond Account (4) but all runners have unimpressive overall form. Ross Shannon’s Jetintoit (1) is going well so has to be given genuine hope.

In Race 7, Kevin Hansen’s Casino Thoughts (2) is ready to roll the dice. Close-up 2.6l last start fourth here to Master Jamie good pointer to this. Mark Lehmann’s Bat A Kat (4) resumes after an 18-month lay-off re injuries. Trialled soundly 2nd Master Jamie Yeppoon recently. Done sufficient to win first-up and very talented. Sunshine Coast visitor Reach For Heaven (NZ) been doing the rounds in much tougher races. Value chance. Glenda Bell’s The Baker (8) has hoof on the till. Well placed here after Mackay heavy track failure. John Wigginton’s All Eez (9) a lightweight chance as well.

Race 8 is no easier to pick. Jamie McConachy’s Little Hunter (2) is racing in career best form. Ticks the boxes again and hard to beat. John Manzelmann’s Cinnamon Missile (1) model of consistency but weight and draw are negatives. Graeme Green’s last start winner this track, Natice Bee (7), well placed at weights. Could be the one. Adrian Coome’s Steelz Time (5) best horse in field on old form but needs to kick-in and just may. Stablemate Quidni (10) a perennial placegetter but weight favours tomorrow. First-up Jim Rundle’s Van Winkel (12) has done considerable work to be very competitive.

In Race 9 there is no reason last start Rocky 1500m winner Absolute Artie (5) can’t win again. Won both starts this track 1600m distance. Still well in at the weights and another all the way win will be attempted. Zoe Hohn’s veteran Zourkhan (IRE) has been racing against much better company and not far off them. Big weight but just may figure as is the class runner. Stablemate Macho Tycoon (6) is fit and each-way realistic chance. Down the bottom Adrian Coome’s latest newcomer Forza (12) represents good value. Expect solid improvement from Allan Clark’s Hi Harry (7) and could be the knockout.

Race 10 - hardly the lucky last for punters given the depth of field. The successful combination of John Wigginton and Ryan Wiggins has splendid prospects here with Not Liable (9). Placed to win. Phillip Pengelly’s Sequalo’s Spirit (4) rattled home last start for big second here. Has no luck with draw but if gets luck in running for Brad Pengelly will be very close. Adrian Coome’s Cinco Star (3) makes considerable appeal as well and will take beating. Kerrod Smyth’s Fourgrandman (14) no luck last time out and each-way at value odds.

TONY MC MAHON SELECTIONS:

Race 1: Charles Seven; A Girl Like Alice; Love’s Best Hope; Stazzana.

Race 2: Oswana; Nuclear; Beach Road; Legal Chance.

Race 3: Scandina; Divine Ascot; Windchill; Bethia.

Race 4: Bantu Bay; Art Of Dance; Tarfuto Bianco; Navy.

Race 5: Kedleston; Tiger Love; Great Fox; Miraculous.

Race 6: Diamond Account; Jetintoit; Don’t Doubt Maeve; Miss Star.

Race 7: Casino Thoughts; Bat A Kat; Reach For Heaven; The Baker.

Race 8: Little Hunter; Cinnamon Missile; Native Bee; Van Winkel.

Race 9: Absolute Artie; Zourkhan (IRE); Hi Harry; Macho Tycoon.

Race 10: Not Liable; Cinco Star; Sequalo’s Spirit; Trump Me