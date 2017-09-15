1278 entries in biggest regatta ever held in Rocky

READY TO ROW: Grace Sypher will be one of Rockhampton Grammar's best medal prospects.

READY TO ROW: Grace Sypher will be one of Rockhampton Grammar's best medal prospects. CONTRIBUTED

ROWING: This weekend's Queensland Secondary Schools Rowing Championships in Rockhampton have attracted a total of 1278 entries.

That makes it the biggest regatta ever staged in the city and the second biggest held in Australia this year, second only to the national championships.

Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing Club president Adrien Lang said 781 students from about 75 schools across Queensland, as well as crews from Victoria and New Zealand, would take to the Fitzroy River for three days of intense competition.

A new course had to be installed on the river after record-breaking rainfall and swift water damaged the existing one in July last year, meaning the 2016 championships had to be moved to Bundaberg.

Lang said 25km of cable was used on the 2km, eight-lane course, which had been in place for six weeks.

Competition starts tomorrow and continues through to Monday with rowers taking part in events over 2000m, 1500m and 1000m.

Crews from Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton Girls Grammar, The Cathedral College and Emmaus College will be in action.

St Hilda's College, St Margaret's, Nudgee College and the Southport School are among the highly ranked rowing schools competing.

However, RGS rowers are planning on joining them in finals, having produced impressive regional results this season at Central Queensland, North Queensland and South Queensland Schools Championships.

The club is strongly represented with about 50 rowers on the water.

The Rockhampton Grammar School's quad (from left) McKenzie Apel, Karis Edwards, Grace Sypher, Tess Napper and cox Sylvia Godwin. CONTRIBUTED

RGS rowing coach Rob Fay said strong medal contenders for RGS included Grace Sypher in the single scull along with the women's schoolgirls four, the schoolboys quad and the Year 11 boys four.

Fay was pleased with the rowers' application leading into the championships, and was confident of a strong showing this weekend.

"They've been turning up (to training) and really getting stuck into their work and that should bring them results,” Fay said.

"For a competition like this, we look to people getting PBs. If that means them finishing up front and getting a medal, that's fantastic.

"We have 45 events scheduled and I'm keen for us to feature in the finals of more than half of them, and potentially claim six to 10 medals.”

RGS rowing captain Bonnie Maynard (Year 12) is preparing for her last Queensland schools championships.

"Training has picked up and has definitely been more intense leading into the state championships,” she said.

"We've been doing a lot of speed work and are working towards getting a higher race pace.”

Racing starts at 7am tomorrow, and continues from 7.45am on Sunday and Monday.