128 teams shooting for glory at Rocky Netball's carnival

GAME ON: Sullivan's Carnival convenor Leesa Friske with Shearer twins Katelyn (left), who will coach the Frenchville Monkeys in Junior F Division 2, and Isabelle (right), who will play with the TCC Titans in senior A this weekend.

GAME ON: Sullivan's Carnival convenor Leesa Friske with Shearer twins Katelyn (left), who will coach the Frenchville Monkeys in Junior F Division 2, and Isabelle (right), who will play with the TCC Titans in senior A this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK240519anetball

NETBALL: Event convenor Leesa Friske has promised a "full weekend of exciting netball” at Frenchville Sports Club's Sullivan's Carnival.

The annual two-day event, which starts at 10am today at Jardine Park, is the biggest hosted by the Rockhampton Netball Association.

This year it has attracted 128 teams - 10 more than last year - including those from Rockhampton, Cap Coast, Blackwater, Emerald and Biloela.

READ: Coach: 'I'm feeling pretty confident after those results'

READ: Qld selection early birthday present for Rocky's rising star

READ: Captain's moving address inspires TCC's strong finish

They will compete in 16 age divisions from juniors through to seniors, with a nine years and over division introduced this year.

"We've had a terrific response once again,” Friske said.

St Ursula's QISSN player Phillipa Mcguire in action at last year's Sullivan's Carnival. Chris Ison ROK190518cnetball5

"Each team will play a minimum of seven games and the winner of the Sullivan's Carnival trophy needs to not only win their division but also have the highest goal average for the weekend.”

Friske said the senior A division would be hotly contested, with 10 teams registered.

Among them is The Cathedral College's open team, which will use the weekend as preparation for the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival that starts on June 30.

Friske, who is also the RNA operations manager, said organising the carnival was a huge logistical exercise that was "weeks and weeks and weeks” in the planning.

"The players really enjoy the carnival atmosphere and it's always played in the spirit of the game,” she said.

"This is the 36th time we've held it and for the first time we have a naming rights sponsor in the Frenchville Sports Club.”

Action starts at 10am today and continues from 8am tomorrow, with presentations from 2.15pm.