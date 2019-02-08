Menu
Police yesterday arrested six people in Victoria and NSW allegedly involved in the shipment. Source: Supplied
Crime

17 million ice deals stopped after record $1.29b haul

by Nick Hansen
8th Feb 2019 7:51 AM
FEDERAL agents say 17 million Australian meth deals have been thwarted by a record seizure of 1.7 tonnes of the drug in the United States.

The seizure - worth an estimated $1.29 billion - was the largest ever bound for Australian shores and biggest domestic seizure in US history.

1.7 tonnes of methylamphetamine was seized in the US bound for Australia. Source: Supplied
Six people were arrested in NSW and Victoria yesterday over their alleged involvement with the US-based organised crime syndicate.

Blocks of the deadly narcotic had been concealed for shipment, including inside audio equipment.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Hinchinbrook, in Western Sydney, on Wednesday over his alleged connection to the shipment.

AFP officers at a home on South Liverpool Rd in Hinchinbrook on Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
As AFP officers arrived to arrest the man at his home on South Liverpool St, they also allegedly discovered a clandestine drug lab at the home. Fire and Rescue crews had to be called in while federal agents executed a search warrant.

A 25-year-old Bonnyrigg Heights man was also arrested yesterday over his alleged connection to the syndicate.

More to come.

An AFP detection dog was also involved in the operation at Hinchinbrook. Picture: Jonathan Ng
The drug lab was allegedly discovered when investigators arrived to arrest the man over the shipment. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Toys and prams were seen in the backyard of the home where a clandestine lab was allegedly discovered. Picture: Jonathan Ng
