1.2km asbestos water line holds up construction works

THE DISCOVERY of an asbestos water line has held up the re-opening of Mount Archer as works have been delayed.

The bulk of the works on Pilbeam Dr were scheduled to be completed by May 31 however local traffic controls still remain in place as works still need to be completed.

It is now expected to open at the end of this year.

The $3.88m works began in November last year are and are to repair damage caused by Cyclone Debbie in 2017 and to improve the safety of Pilbeam Dr.

Local contractor JRT Group are carrying out the works and came across a 1.2km section of the asbestos cement main that was built in the 1980s that needed to be replaced, holding up the work.

Rockhampton region Cr Tony Williams said the presence of the water main was always known and it was expected that there would have to be some relocation work, however the extent of the relocation work required was not known until works were underway.

WET ROAD: The spillway flowing over the road on Pilbeam Drive Mt Archer during rain in 2017. Allan Reinikka ROK300317arain9

"There were no issues or risks associated with the water main, however, the limited space available for construction on Pilbeam Dr (due to the narrow road and surrounding rock) meant that this section of water main had to be redesigned to allow for the new roadway and footpath,” he said.

"This kind of relocation work is expected, and has been standard for works on Pilbeam Dr.

"As the ongoing works are quite significant and would have resulted in delays for motorists, as well as a fairly bumpy ride, the decision has been made to delay the opening until the end of June.

"This will also allow our parks teams adequate time to access the site and to mow and slash overgrown vegetation on the verge.

Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville. Contributed.

"By doing this, it gives council the best possible opportunity to ensure the road is in peak condition when it once again opens to the public in time for the school holidays.

Pilbeam Drive was open to the public on weekends during school holidays, for visitors to check out the new Fraser Park additions..

"Mount Archer is incredibly well-loved by our community, and we want to thank everyone in the region for their patience while these works have been ongoing,” Cr Williams said.

A new 21-car park will also be unveiled once it is opened.